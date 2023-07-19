Duggie Lagrone Returns to Tulsa After Overseas Stint

TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls, announced Wednesday the signing of defenseman Duggie Lagrone (DUE-ghee Luh-groan).

The Plano, Texas native spent last season in the EIHL, producing four assists in an injury-shortened, 11-game campaign with the Nottingham Panthers.

Lagrone led all Oilers' blueliners in points (30) and goals (10) during the 2021-22 season. The 5'9, 185 lbs. defenseman dressed in all 72 games, earning the lone Iron Man award on the team, while also appearing in all seven postseason contests, leading the squad with a plus-five rating.

Prior to his time in Green Country, the 29-year-old won an SPHL Championship with Pensacola in 2020-21 with eventual Oilers Jordan Ernst, Brennan Blaszczak, Darren McCormick and Eddie Matsushima.

"Duggie is a great player to have back," head coach Rob Murray said. "He can produce from the backend and is a skilled skater who does a good job protecting himself at his size. He's smart, but doesn't shy away from necessary grit. He came in as a tryout player a couple of camps back, but found his way in the lineup and never came out. He is a great player for the room as well and is the first to volunteer for any type of event."

Lagrone began his collegiate career at Colorado College, appearing 33 times for the tigers between 2014-16 before transferring to SUNY-Geneseo. As a Knight, Lagrone notched 52 points (13G, 39A) in just 55 games, leading all Geneseo defenseman in points in 2017-18. The returning Oiler left Geneseo as a two-time SUNAY Champion, an All-USCHO First Team selection and an AHCA First Team All-American.

The right-handed defenseman prepared for NCAA hockey in the USHL and NAHL, producing five points (2G, 3A) in 53 games with USHL Des Moines and 44 points (13G, 31A) in 104 games with NAHL Fairbanks - winning the Robertson Cup with the latter in 2014. Lagrone played his youth hockey under the tutelage of former Oiler Karson Kaebel with the Dallas Ice Jets AAA program.

Lagrone becomes the third announced signing of 2023-24, joining Tyler Poulsen and Lincoln Erne (Earn).

The Oilers will play two preseason games in 2023. Starting on the road against the Allen Americans at Nytex Sports Centre in North Richland Hills, Texas at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 13. The Oilers return to Tulsa on Saturday, Oct. 14 at 7:05 p.m. at the Oilers Ice Center, hosting the Americans in the second game of a home-and-home series.

Tulsa opens its season on the road on Saturday, Oct. 21 in West Valley City, Utah at 8:10 p.m. CT against the Utah Grizzlies. The Oilers return to "The Rig" for their home opener on Saturday, Oct. 28, hosting the Cincinnati Cyclones for an inter-divisional battle at the BOK Center at 7:05 p.m.

