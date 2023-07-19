Walleye Bring Back Monroe Native Jake Willets

July 19, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Toledo Walleye News Release







(Toledo, OH) - Monroe, Michigan native and defenseman Jake Willets has agreed to terms with the Toledo Walleye for the 2023-2024 season.

Willets joined the Walleye after completing his final college year at Lake Superior State to make his pro-debut this past March. He made a splash with scoring goals in each of his first two professional games, notching his first on March 24 vs. Reading. Willets ended the year appearing in ten total contests for the Walleye with four points (2G, 2A) and 15 penalty minutes.

He posted 12 points (4G, 8A) for the Lakers during the 2022-2023 season, which was his second year at Lake Superior after starting his college career at Ferris State. In total, the 23-year-old appeared in 120 college games between the two with 54 points (15G, 39A) and 89 penalty minutes. Willets was named to the WCHA All-Rookie team for his efforts with Ferris State in the 2019-2020 season.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from July 19, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.