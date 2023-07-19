Hertz Arena Presents Raffle for Thomas Rhett Signed Jersey to Benefit "Cowboy up for Foster Homes" Event

ESTERO, Fla. - Hertz Arena has partnered up with Live Nation, and country sensation Thomas Rhett, to announce an opportunity for fans to contribute to a worthy cause. A raffle will be held to raise funds for the opening of the new foster home in southwest Florida. Recognizing the significance of this initiative, Thomas Rhett has graciously donated the opportunity for you and a guest to meet him at his Home Team Tour stop on September 14th at Hertz Arena along with 2 tickets to the show and a signed Florida Everblades jersey, the same one he wore to announce the tour.

The "Cowboy Up for Foster Homes" event, hosted by Integrity Church, takes place on July 22nd from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at the Providence Equestrian Center in Bonita Springs, FL. The event is a barbecue, live music, and silent auction to raise money for the new foster home opening in SWFL.

"Hertz Arena is proud to collaborate with Live Nation and Thomas Rhett's team in support of the 'Cowboy Up for Foster Homes' event," said Scott Bryant, President of Hertz Arena. "We are excited to help the local community of southwest Florida with this combined effort."

The raffle opens on July 20th and will run through August 20th. Fans can download the free DASH auction app on the Apple App Store or Google Play Store. Interested buyers will need to create an account to purchase a raffle ticket for the auction. All net proceeds of the raffle will contribute directly to the opening of the foster home, making a meaningful impact on the lives of foster children in southwest Florida. To view the raffle, click HERE.

Three price points will be available for this raffle:

$5 for 1 ticket

$25 for 10 tickets

$50 for 50 tickets.

For more information or to purchase concert tickets, please visit hertzarena.com or contact info@floridaeverblades.com.

