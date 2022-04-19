Komets Announce Playoff Roster

Fort Wayne, IN - The Komets announced their post-season roster for the upcoming Kelly Cup playoffs. Game one of the best-of-seven opening-round series versus Wheeling is this Friday at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum, starting at 8:00 p.m., with game two this Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

Playoff Rosters consist of a maximum of 24 Players - a 20-man active roster and a four-man reserve list.

Komet playoff roster

Goaltenders: Samuel Harvey, Jordan Papirny

Defensemen: Blake Siebenaler, Marcus McIvor, Adam Brubacher, Joe Masonius, Willie Corrin, Zach Tolkinen,

Forwards: Lynden McCallum, Zach Pochiro, Matt Alvaro, Brad Kennedy, Shawn Szydlowski, Oliver Cooper, Mark Rassell, Anthony Petruzzelli, Tyler Busch, Will Graber, Kellen Jones, Jordan Martel

Reserve List: Connor Jones

Playoff Eligible: Matt Boudens, Stephen Harper, Matt Murphy, Jiri Patera, Drake Rymsha, Connor Corcoran, Darien Kielb,

Kids Seat Free Night - Friday, April 22nd - Receive a FREE Child Ticket with the purchase of a full-priced adult of equal or greater value. Offer valid only at the Memorial Coliseum Ticket Office.

Tickets are on sale now at the Allen County Memorial Coliseum ticket office for the first two home playoff games. For more information visit Komets.com or call 260-483-0011.

