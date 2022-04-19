Utah Grizzlies Set 2022 Playoff Roster

West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies roster for the 2022 Kelly Cup Playoff has been set. The Grizzlies have the 1 seed in the Mountain Division and they will face the 4 seed Tulsa Oilers in the best of 7 series.

Tarun Fizer will make his Grizzlies debut when he hits the ice for the first time in the playoffs. Fizer played with the Victoria Royals in the WHL in the 2021-22 season, where he appeared in 35 games and scored 17 goals, 34 assists, 51 points. Fizer played in 1 game with the AHL's Colorado Eagles, which came on October 30, 2021 at Stockton. Fizer will make his Grizzlies debut in the playoffs. In 225 games with Victoria in a 5 year WHL career Fizer had 165 points (57 goals, 108 assists). Fizer appeared in 20 playoffs games in 2 separate seasons with Victoria and had 2 goals and 5 assists. Fizer is 5'11" and 180 pounds

Grizzlies Playoff Roster

Forwards (12): Kyle Betts, Trey Bradley, Luka Burzan, Dylan Fitze, Tarun Fizer, Nick Henry, Mason Mannek, Tyler Penner, Dakota Raabe, Benjamin Tardif, Zach Tsekos, Johnny Walker.

Defenseman (9): Nate Clurman, Joey Colatarci, Austin Crossley, Charle-Edouard D'Astous, Miles Gendron, Luke Martin, Connor McDonald, Kyle Pouncy, James Shearer.

Goaltenders (3): Peyton Jones, Trent Miner, Thomas Sigouin.

#1 Utah Grizzlies (42-27-3) vs. #4 Tulsa Oilers (36-30-6)

Game 1 - Friday, April 22 at 7:10 p.m. MT Tulsa at Utah.

Game 2 - Saturday, April 23 at 7:10 p.m. MT Tulsa at Utah.

Game 3 - Tuesday, April 26 at 6:05 p.m. Utah at Tulsa

Game 4 - Wednesday, April 27 at 6:05 p.m. Utah at Tulsa

Game 5 - Thursday, April 28 at 6:05 p.m. Utah at Tulsa (If Necessary)

Game 6 - Monday, May 2 at 7:10 p.m. Tulsa at Utah (If Necessary)

Game 7 - Wednesday, May 4 at 7:10 p.m. Tulsa at Utah (If Necessary)

Playoff Rosters consist of a maximum of 24 Players - a 20-man active roster and a four-man reserve list. Upon submission of its Playoff Roster, each Member is required to include:

1. a minimum of 17 active, available (i.e. not injured or on recall) skaters to its Active Roster, and at least two (2) eligible goaltenders to its initial Playoff Roster.

2. a list of all other Players who meet the Playoff Roster Eligibility requirements, but who are unavailable at the time that Playoff Rosters are due to the League Office due to recall to the AHL or NHL. The Playoff Eligible List may only list Players who are unavailable due to recall. All other players (i.e. injured Players) must be listed on a Member's initial Playoff Roster (active roster or reserve list) in order to participate in the Playoffs.

Throughout the Playoffs, but prior to the start of the Kelly Cup Finals, as the recalled Players listed on a Member's Playoff Eligible List become available (due to assignment, release from PTO or their respective AHL teams' seasons having ended), Members shall be permitted to supplement their initial Playoff Rosters with Players listed on their Playoff Eligible Lists, up to a maximum of 24 Players total. Once a Member has named a total of 24 Players to its Playoff Roster, or the Kelly Cup Finals have begun (whichever comes first), the Member's Playoff Roster shall be fixed for the duration of the Playoffs (barring emergency conditions).

A Player who has finished the Regular Season on Injured Reserve may still be named to a Member's 24-man Playoff Roster and will be eligible to participate in the Playoffs once his full IR time has been completed (provided all other playoff eligibility requirements have been satisfied). Once a Player has fully completed his remaining IR time, he may be activated and placed on the Member's Active Roster.

Emergency conditions shall be established when the playing strength of the Member, by reason of injury, illness, recall or suspension by the League, is reduced below two (2) goalkeepers and sixteen (16) skaters. However, should a Member release a Player(s) from its Playoff Roster, its emergency conditions will drop by the same number as the Players they release. Only amateur

Players may be signed and added to the Active Roster under emergency conditions.

