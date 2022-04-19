Royals Announce Kelly Cup Playoff Roster

The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers, announced on Tuesday their roster for the 2022 Kelly Cup Playoffs.

Reading Royals Roster- Logan Flodell, G; Hayden Hawkey, G; Mason Millman, D; Garrett Cecere, D; Patrick McNally, D; Garret Cockerill, D; Will MacKinnon, D; Dominic Cormier, D; Brad Morrison, F; Brennan Saulnier, F; Frank DiChiara, F; Kevin Conley, F; Kenny Hausinger, F; Trevor Gooch, F; Brayden Low, F; Grant Cooper, F; Thomas Ebbing, F; Patrick Bajkov, F; Jackson Cressey, F; Jacob Pritchard, F

Reserve List - Mike Chen, D

Playoff Eligible List - Matthew Strome, F; Charlie Gerard, F; Ryan MacKinnon, D; Kirill Ustimenko, G; Garrett McFadden, D; Pat Nagle, G; Darion Hanson, G

Playoff Rosters consist of a maximum of 24 Players - a 20-man active roster and a four-man reserve list. Upon submission of its Playoff Roster, each Member is required to include:

1. a minimum of 17 active, available (i.e. not injured or on recall) skaters to its Active Roster, and at least two (2) eligible goaltenders to its initial Playoff Roster.

2. a list of all other Players who meet the Playoff Roster Eligibility requirements, but who are unavailable at the time that Playoff Rosters are due to the League Office due to recall to the AHL or NHL. The Playoff Eligible List may only list Players who are unavailable due to recall. All other players (i.e. injured Players) must be listed on a Member's initial Playoff Roster (active roster or reserve list) in order to participate in the Playoffs.

Throughout the Playoffs, but prior to the start of the Kelly Cup Finals, as the recalled Players listed on a Member's Playoff Eligible List become available (due to assignment, release from PTO or their respective AHL teams' seasons having ended), Members shall be permitted to supplement their initial Playoff Rosters with Players listed on their Playoff Eligible Lists, up to a maximum of 24 Players total. Once a Member has named a total of 24 Players to its Playoff Roster, or the Kelly Cup Finals have begun (whichever comes first), the Member's Playoff Roster shall be fixed for the duration of the Playoffs (barring emergency conditions).

A Player who has finished the Regular Season on Injured Reserve may still be named to a Member's 24-man Playoff Roster and will be eligible to participate in the Playoffs once his full IR time has been completed (provided all other playoff eligibility requirements have been satisfied). Once a Player has fully completed his remaining IR time, he may be activated and placed on the Member's Active Roster.

Emergency conditions shall be established when the playing strength of the Member, by reason of injury, illness, recall or suspension by the League, is reduced below two (2) goalkeepers and sixteen (16) skaters. However, should a Member release a Player(s) from its Playoff Roster, its emergency conditions will drop by the same number as the Players they release. Only amateur

Players may be signed and added to the Active Roster under emergency conditions.

Royals Kelly Cup Playoff First Round Schedule:

Division Semifinals (vs. Maine Mariners):

GAME 1 - HOME (Wednesday, April 20 at 7:00 p.m.): BUY TICKETS!

GAME 2 - HOME (Friday, April 22 at 7:00 p.m.): BUY TICKETS!

GAME 3 - AWAY (Thursday, April 28 at 7:00 p.m.)

GAME 4 - AWAY (Friday, April 29 at 7:15 p.m.)

GAME 5* - AWAY (Saturday, April 30 at 6:00 p.m.)

GAME 6* - HOME (Monday, May 2 at 7:00 p.m.): BUY TICKETS!

GAME 7* - HOME (Wednesday, May 4 at 7:00 p.m.): BUY TICKETS!

*If necessary

