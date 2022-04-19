Blades Announce 2022 Kelly Cup Playoff Roster

ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades announced the team's roster for the 2022 Kelly Cup Playoffs presented by Lexus Dealers of Southwest Florida. The Everblades playoff roster is comprised of 13 forwards, seven defensemen and two goaltenders. The following is a complete list of the playoff roster.

Forwards (11): Dylan Vander Esch, Jake Jaremko, Nathan Perkovich, Darik Angeli, Joe Pendenza, John McCarron, Zach Solow, Levko Koper, Blake Winiecki, Alex Aleardi, Matteo Gennaro.

Defenseman (7): Ben Masella, Jordan Sambrook, Stephen Desrocher, Xavier Bouchard, Stephan Leblanc, Lukas Kaelble, Chris McKay.

Goaltenders (2): Parker Gahagen, Tomas Vomacka

Reserve List (2): Michael Neville, Kyle Neuber

Playoff Eligible List (3): Dylan Blujus, Cam Johnson, Jake McLaughlin

Playoff Rosters consist of a maximum of 24 Players - a 20-man active roster and a four-man reserve list. Upon submission of its Playoff Roster, each Member is required to include:

1. a minimum of 17 active, available (i.e. not injured or on recall) skaters to its Active Roster, and at least two (2) eligible goaltenders to its initial Playoff Roster.

2. a list of all other Players who meet the Playoff Roster Eligibility requirements, but who are unavailable at the time that Playoff Rosters are due to the League Office due to recall to the AHL or NHL. The Playoff Eligible List may only list Players who are unavailable due to recall. All other players (i.e. injured Players) must be listed on a Member's initial Playoff Roster (active roster or reserve list) in order to participate in the Playoffs.

Throughout the Playoffs, but prior to the start of the Kelly Cup Finals, as the recalled Players listed on a Member's Playoff Eligible List become available (due to assignment, release from PTO or their respective AHL teams' seasons having ended), Members shall be permitted to supplement their initial Playoff Rosters with Players listed on their Playoff Eligible Lists, up to a maximum of 24 Players total. Once a Member has named a total of 24 Players to its Playoff Roster, or the Kelly Cup Finals have begun (whichever comes first), the Member's Playoff Roster shall be fixed for the duration of the Playoffs (barring emergency conditions).

A Player who has finished the Regular Season on Injured Reserve may still be named to a Member's 24-man Playoff Roster and will be eligible to participate in the Playoffs once his full IR time has been completed (provided all other playoff eligibility requirements have been satisfied). Once a Player has fully completed his remaining IR time, he may be activated and placed on the Member's Active Roster.

Emergency conditions shall be established when the playing strength of the Member, by reason of injury, illness, recall or suspension by the League, is reduced below two (2) goalkeepers and sixteen (16) skaters. However, should a Member release a Player(s) from its Playoff Roster, its emergency conditions will drop by the same number as the Players they release. Only amateur

Players may be signed and added to the Active Roster under emergency conditions.

Join us this weekend for games one and two of the first round of the 2022 Kelly Cup Playoffs! Game one is on Friday, April 22 at 7:30 pm. Grab one of the last 239 packages of the season that includes two Premium tickets, one large popcorn and two autographed programs for only $39 and a savings of over 50%! Also, kids 12 and under eat free at Breakaway Sports Pub with the purchase of an adult entrée.

Game two is on Saturday, April 23 at 7:00pm. Enjoy a pregame tailgate from 5-7 pm with live music!

