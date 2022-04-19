Toledo Receives ECHL Hockey Operations Department of the Year Award

Toledo Walleye pregame

(Toledo, OH) - The ECHL on Tuesday announced that the Toledo Walleye are the 2021-22 recipient of the League's Hockey Operations Department of the Year Award.

The award is presented annually to the team judged to have the best hockey operations department in the league and is determined by a vote of ECHL coaches.

Walleye head coach Dan Watson said, "It is an honor to have our organization selected for this award. There are several people who have helped create a successful hockey operations department with their dedication and commitment to helping our players perform at their highest level, both on and off the ice. We thank everyone who voted and look to continue providing our players with the best resources for them to achieve success."

The Reading Royals finished second in the voting, followed by the Atlanta Gladiators, Jacksonville Icemen and Florida Everblades.

Toledo captured the Central Division regular-season title, marking the team's fifth division title in the last seven seasons, while the Walleye also claimed the Brabham Cup as the ECHL regular-season champion for the third time in the last seven seasons. Head coach Dan Watson served as a coach at the 2022 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic in Jacksonville, the third time in his career that he has coached at an All-Star event.

