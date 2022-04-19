Toledo Receives 2021-22 ECHL Hockey Operations Department of the Year Award

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL on Tuesday announced that the Toledo Walleye are the 2021-22 recipient of the League's Hockey Operations Department of the Year Award.

The award is presented annually to the team judged to have the best hockey operations department in the league and is determined by a vote of ECHL coaches.

The Reading Royals finished second in the voting, followed by the Atlanta Gladiators, Jacksonville Icemen and Florida Everblades.

Toledo captured the Central Division regular-season title, marking the team's fifth division title in the last seven seasons, while the Walleye also claimed the Brabham Cup as the ECHL regular-season champion for the third time in the last seven seasons. Head Coach Dan Watson served as a coach at the 2022 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic in Jacksonville, the third time in his career that he has coached at an All-Star event.

ECHL Hockey Operations Department of the Year Award

2021-22 Toledo Walleye

