Atlanta's Pyle Receives John Brophy Award as ECHL Coach of the Year

April 19, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release









Atlanta Gladiators Head Coach Jeff Pyle

(Atlanta Gladiators) Atlanta Gladiators Head Coach Jeff Pyle(Atlanta Gladiators)

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL on Tuesday announced that Jeff Pyle of the Atlanta Gladiators is the 2021-22 recipient of the John Brophy Award as the league's Coach of the Year.

The John Brophy Award is the trophy presented annually to the ECHL coach selected to have contributed the most to his team's success as selected in a vote of ECHL coaches, broadcasters, media relations directors and media members. The trophy is named for John Brophy, who won a record three ECHL titles with Hampton Roads in 1991, 1992 and 1998, and was inducted into the ECHL Hall of Fame in 2009.

Dan Watson of Toledo finished second in the voting, followed by Reading's Kirk MacDonald, Nick Luukko of Jacksonville and Rapid City's Scott Burt.

The winner of the Defenseman of the Year award will be announced on Wednesday.

Pyle led the Gladiators to a second-place finish in the South Division with a record of 43-23-5, the team's first 40-plus win season since 2012-13, and their first appearance in the Kelly Cup Playoffs since 2018. Atlanta finished the regular season tied for the league lead with 25 home wins (25-10-1).

Pyle has compiled an overall ECHL record of 580-452-122 in 16 seasons with Mobile, Evansville and Gwinnett/Atlanta and ranks second all-time in ECHL history with 1,137 games coached and 580 wins. In addition to his ECHL coaching experience, he has also served as head coach for the American Hockey League's Texas Stars and the Southern Professional Hockey League's Evansville Thunderbolts.

John Brophy Award Winners (ECHL Coach of the Year)

2021-22 Jeff Pyle, Atlanta Gladiators

2020-21 Bruce Ramsay, Wichita Thunder

2019-20 Steve Bergin, South Carolina Stingrays

2018-19 Matt Thomas, Cincinnati Cyclones

2017-18 Brad Ralph, Florida Everblades

2016-17 Dan Watson, Toledo Walleye

2015-16 Richard Matvichuk, Missouri Mavericks

2014-15 Derek Lalonde, Toledo Walleye

2013-14 Spencer Carbery, South Carolina Stingrays

2012-13 Jarrod Skalde, Cincinnati Cyclones

2011-12 Rob Murray, Alaska Aces

John Wroblewski, Gwinnett Gladiators

2010-11 Brent Thompson, Alaska Aces

2009-10 Derek Laxdal, Idaho Steelheads

2008-09 Rick Kowalsky, Trenton Devils

2007-08 Chuck Weber, Cincinnati Cyclones

2006-07 Davis Payne, Alaska Aces

2005-06 Glen Gulutzan, Las Vegas Wranglers

2004-05 Nick Vitucci, Toledo Storm

2003-04 Pat Bingham, Wheeling Nailers

2002-03 Claude Noel, Toledo Storm

2001-02 Dave Farrish, Louisiana Ice Gators

2000-01 Troy Ward, Trenton Titans

1999-00 Bob Ferguson, Florida Everblades

1998-99 Bob Ferguson, Florida Everblades

1997-98 Chris Nilan, Chesapeake IceBreakers

1996-97 Brian McCutcheon, Columbus Chill

1995-96 Roy Sommer, Richmond Renegades

1994-95 Jim Playfair, Dayton Bombers

1993-94 Barry Smith, Knoxville Cherokees

1992-93 Kurt Kleinendorst, Raleigh IceCaps

1991-92 Doug Sauter, Winston-Salem Thunderbirds

1990-91 Don Jackson, Knoxville Cherokees

1989-90 Dave Allison, Virginia Lancers

1988-89 Ron Hansis, Erie Panthers

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 19, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.