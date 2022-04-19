ECHL Transactions - April 19
April 19, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, April 19, 2022:
Greenville:
Add Jacob Ingham, G assigned from Ontario by Los Angeles
Delete Jacob Ingham, G placed on reserve
Jacksonville:
Add Zach Berzolla, D assigned by Hartford
Reading:
Add Logan Flodell, G returned from loan to Belleville
Toledo:
Delete Brett McKenzie, F loaned to Grand Rapids
Trois-Rivières:
Add Olivier Galipeau, D returned from loan to Laval
Add Peter Abbandonato, F assigned by Laval
Add Shawn St-Amant, F activated from reserve
Add Olivier Archambault, F activated from reserve
Delete Jonathan Joannette, F placed on reserve
Delete Luke Orysiuk, D placed on reserve
Delete Alexandre Fortin, F placed on reserve
Delete Nicolas Lariviere, F placed on reserve
