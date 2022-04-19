ECHL Transactions - April 19

Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, April 19, 2022:

Greenville:

Add Jacob Ingham, G assigned from Ontario by Los Angeles

Delete Jacob Ingham, G placed on reserve

Jacksonville:

Add Zach Berzolla, D assigned by Hartford

Reading:

Add Logan Flodell, G returned from loan to Belleville

Toledo:

Delete Brett McKenzie, F loaned to Grand Rapids

Trois-Rivières:

Add Olivier Galipeau, D returned from loan to Laval

Add Peter Abbandonato, F assigned by Laval

Add Shawn St-Amant, F activated from reserve

Add Olivier Archambault, F activated from reserve

Delete Jonathan Joannette, F placed on reserve

Delete Luke Orysiuk, D placed on reserve

Delete Alexandre Fortin, F placed on reserve

Delete Nicolas Lariviere, F placed on reserve

