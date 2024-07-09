Koa Santos Named to Team of the Week Bench for Week 18

July 9, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC News Release







Colorado Springs, CO - The Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC and the USL Championship officially announced today that Koa Santos have been named to the Team of the Week Bench for week 18 of the 2024 season, presented by Konami eFootball.

Santos had a great game on Thursday, where he created three chances, had 70 touches, and held a passing accuracy of 73.2%. Defensively, Santos won 100% of his tackles, had two clearances and won six duals.

The Switchbacks have a two-game road trip with Birmingham Legion on Saturday, July 13th, and Louisville City FC on Friday, July 22 19th. The boys then return to Weidner Field on July 26th, as they go head to head against the Las Vegas Lights for Christmas in July! For tickets to that match, and all others, head HERE.

USL Championship Team of the Week - Week 18

GK - Carlos Herrera, Monterey Bay F.C.

D - Owen Lambe, Orange County SC

D - Frank Nodarse, Rhode Island FC

D - Devon Amoo-Mensah, Detroit City FC

M - Rafael Mentzingen, North Carolina FC

M - Brady Scott, Orange County SC

M - Marc Ybarra, Rhode Island FC

M - Marco Micaletto, New Mexico United

F - Nick Markanich, Charleston Battery

F - Evan Conway, North Carolina FC

F - Wesley Leggett, Loudoun United FC

Coach - Dennis Sanchez, Las Vegas Lights FC

Bench - Raiko Arozarena (LV), Memo Diaz (OAK), Koa Santos (COS), Chris Allan (CHS), Jorge Hernandez (SA), Zach Ryan (LDN), Juan Agudelo (SA)

