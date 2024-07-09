Carlos Herrera Named to Team of the Week

July 9, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Monterey Bay FC News Release







SEASIDE, California - Monterey Bay F.C. went on the road to Pittsburgh over the weekend and ripped the points away from Riverhounds SC with a stoppage-time goal to secure a 1-0 shutout victory. For his performance in the win, goalkeeper Carlos Herrera has earned USL Championship Team of the Week honors for Week 18.

Herrera's league-best performance between the sticks last week was his first start of the season for Monterey Bay, and featured an impressive nine-save clean sheet. The nine saves were both a career-high for Herrera and tied the record for most saves in a single match in Club history - a record his teammate Antony Siaha also matched the week prior. In addition to the saves and the shutout, Herrera posted a -1.32 Goals Prevented mark.

Below is USL Championship's full Team of the Week for Week 18 lined up in a 3-4-3 formation:

Goalkeeper - Carlos Herrera (MB)

Defenders - Owen Lambe (OC), Frank Nodarse (RI), Devon Amoo-Mensah (DET)

Midfielders - Rafael Mentzingen (NC), Brady Scott (OC), Marc Ybarra (RI), Marco Micaletto (NM)

Forwards - Nick Markanich (CHS), Evan Conway (NC), Wesley Leggett (LDN)

Coach - Dennis Sanchez (LV)

Bench - Raiko Arozarena (LV), Memo Diaz (OAK), Koa Santos (COS), Chris Allan (CHS), Jorge Hernandez (SA), Zach Ryan (LDN), Juan Agudelo (SA)

