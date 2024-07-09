Oakland Roots Sports Clubs Development Team Project 51O Partners with Omada Game

July 9, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Oakland Roots News Release







Oakland, CA - Project 51O, Oakland Roots and Soul Sports Club's development team, is delighted to partner with Omada - Europe's fastest growing Social Sports game.

"Project 51O is providing opportunities to grow our local talent and with the support of Omada, we have the ability to expand our reach and further develop our young players," said Andrea Lepore, Oakland Roots and Soul VP of Brand Partnerships."

It's a collaboration that just makes sense - the Coolest Soccer team in the US meets Gen-Z's favorite Sports predictions app, as we work together to back the next generation of Soccer talent as Front of Jersey sponsor for Project 51O.

In addition to the jersey branding, this partnership will aim to shine a light on the stars of the tomorrow and the energy and vibrancy of the city, via frequent social media content and activation opportunities throughout the season

"In line with what we are doing in Europe, we are very proud to sign this first partnership in the United States," said Julien Fontan, Omada's Head of Marketing. "Choosing Oakland was an obvious choice: a club with strong values and a project focused on the community and youth, with an additional lifestyle touch. We are eager to start the adventure and support Project 51O."

