Boys in Blue advance to first-ever U.S. Open Cup Semifinals

July 9, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

KENNESAW, Georgia - Indy Eleven made history Tuesday night, defeating Atlanta United, 2-1, to advance to the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Semifinals for the first time since opening play in the tournament in 2014. The victory was also the first for the Boys in Blue over an MLS opponent in its fourth match-up.

Indy is now 8-7-1 all-time in U.S. Open Cup action and picked up its second road victory in tournament history, with the first coming in this season's Third Round at Chicago Fire II. The Boys in Blue have outscored opponents, 8-1, in this season's edition.

Indy's leading goal scorer in U.S. Open Cup action, Augi Williams, opened the scoring in the 31st minute off an assist from Douglas Martinez, his second helper of the tournament. The tally was the third for Williams in the Cup, scoring in the third consecutive match, while the goal was the first Atlanta had given up after opening the tournament with a pair of shutouts.

The insurance goal, and what proved to be the match winner for Indy, was another product of Williams, who played a dangerous cross into the Atlanta box intended for Elliot Collier, but was errantly touched in for an own goal.

Atlanta's goal came from Nick Firmino in the 83rd minute.

Offensively, Josh O'Brien led the Boys in Blue with three shots, while Sebastian Guenzatti had a pair on frame. On defense, Benjamin Ofeimu had a match-high seven clearances and Hunter Sulte registered two saves.

Tuesday night was the second appearance in the U.S. Open Cup Quarterfinals for Atlanta, who went on to win the tournament in 2019.

The Boys in Blue await the winner of tomorrow's quarterfinal match between Sporting KC and FC Dallas. Game information will be announced at a later date.

Indy steps back into USL Championship play Saturday, hosting Loudoun United in a 7 p.m. kick.

Indy Eleven All-Time U.S. Open Cup Records

Overall Record: 8W-7L-1D (21 GF/16 GA)

Home Record: 6W-2L-0D (16 GF/8 GA)

Away Record: 2W-5L-1D (5 GF/8 GA)

2024

Third Round | April 17, 2024 | Chicago Fire FC II (MLS NEXT Pro) 0:1 Indy Eleven (USLC)

Round of 32 | May 8, 2024 | Indy Eleven 2:0 San Antonio FC (USLC)

Round of 16 | May 22, 2024 | Indy Eleven (USLC) 3:0 Detroit City FC (USLC)

Quarterfinals | July 9, 2024 | Atlanta United (MLS) 1:2 Indy Eleven (USLC)

Remaining U.S. Open Cup Schedule

Semifinal | Tuesday, Aug. 27 - Wednesday, Aug. 28

Final | Wednesday, Sept. 25

Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup | Quarterfinals

Atlanta United (MLS) 1:2 Indy Eleven (USLC)

Tuesday, July 9, 2024 - 7 p.m. ET

Fifth Third Bank Stadium | Kennesaw, Georgia

Scoring Summary

IND - Augi Williams (Douglas Martinez) 31'

IND - Own goal 83'

ATL - Nick Firmino (Daniel Rios) 90+2'

Discipline Summary

ATL - Caleb Wiley (caution) 48'

IND - Douglas Martinez (caution) 52'

Indy Eleven line-up: Hunter Sulte, Josh O'Brien, Callum Chapman-Page, Benjamin Ofeimu, Aedan Stanley, Laurence Wootton, Sebastian Guenzatti (Tyler Gibson 74'), Cam Lindley (captain) (Max Schneider 85'), Ben Mines, Augi Williams (Adrian Diz Pe 85'), Douglas Martinez (Elliot Collier 68')

Indy Subs: Yannik Oettl, Logan Neidlinger, Karsen Henderlong

Atlanta United FC line-up: Josh Cohen, Luis Abra, Stian Gregersen (Noah Cobb 85'), Efrain Morales, Caleb Wiley (Matt Edwards 57'), Tristan Muyumba (Dax McCarty 57'), Ajani Fortune, Ronald Hernandez, Tyler Wolff (Luke Brennan 57'), Nick Firmino, Saba Lobjanidze (Daniel Rios 72')

Atlanta Subs: Bartosz Slisz, Quentin Westberg

