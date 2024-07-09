LouCity-Cancún FC Friendly Postponed to September 10

Louisville City FC and Cancún FC have been forced to postpone their international friendly scheduled for Saturday due to an unforeseen circumstance.

LouCity will now host the Mexican champions at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, September 10, at Lynn Family Stadium.

All tickets purchased will be honored on the new date. Ticket holders can email tickets@loucity.com or call (502) LOU-CITY, Option 2, to reach a member of our staff with any questions.

"This is certainly disappointing, and we apologize for the inconvenience rescheduling the game causes," said LouCity's president, James O'Connor. "We were tracking to have a nice crowd this weekend and hope most fans can still make it out September 10 as we host a high-level game against the Liga de Expansión MX champs."

