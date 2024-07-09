Lights FC Complete Historic Transaction, Executing Purchase Option on Edison Azcona's Loan from Inter Miami CF

Las Vegas, NV - Las Vegas Lights FC today announced that the club has completed a historic transaction, executing the purchase option on midfielder Edison Azcona's loan agreement with Major League Soccer side Inter Miami CF. Azcona's permanent transfer to the Lights roster marks the largest transaction fee in Las Vegas Lights history. The deal is subject to League and Federation approval.

"We are proud to be able to complete the purchase option agreement for Edison as part of our ongoing commitment to bring in young, talented players, who will be here long-term," said Las Vegas Lights FC Sporting Director Gianleonardo Neglia. "We look forward to Edison's continued development as we believe he has a bright future and we're happy that he is a player that this community can identify with and call their own in this new era - as well as in the upcoming Olympic Games. An agreement of this significance would not have been possible without the support of our ownership, backed by the overall commitment to winning and making the Lights a player-first culture."

Azcona has 13 appearances and one assist in regular-season action and also added an assist across two Lamar Hunt US Open Cup matches earlier this year.

Prior to arriving in Las Vegas, Azcona became the first Inter Miami CF Academy product to feature for the First Team when he appeared as a substitute against Nashville SC in an MLS regular season match in May 2021. The versatile attacker later featured in 10 MLS matches.

In 2020, Azcona stood out in his first season at the professional level as an Academy registered player for Inter Miami CF II, earning a pair of end-of-season honors for his performance; the Dominican winger was named to the USL League One All-League Second Team, and was nominated as a finalist for the USL League One Young Player of the Year award.

As previously announced, Azcona is set to represent the Lights from July 26 to August 11, 2024 in the Games of the XXXIII Olympiad in Paris, France. This marks the first time the Dominican Republic has ever qualified to the Summer Olympics in Men's Soccer.

Lights fans can catch Azcona's Dominican Republic side in action with a trio of early-morning PT matches on the following group stage dates:

July 24 vs Egypt - 8 a.m. PT (Telemundo)

July 27 vs Spain - 6 a.m. PT (Telemundo)

July 30 vs Uzbekistan - 6 a.m. PT (NBC Universo)

