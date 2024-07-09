Charleston Battery's Nick Markanich Named USLC Week 18 Player of the Week

July 9, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Charleston Battery News Release







CHARLESTON, S.C. - The USL Championship announced Tuesday that Charleston Battery forward Nick Markanich was named to the league's Week 18 Player of the Week, presented by Konami eFootball. It's back-to-back Player of the Week awards for the Battery after MD Myers won it for Week 17.

Markanich was back on the scoresheet for the second consecutive week and scored both of the Battery's goals in the 2-0 victory over Birmingham Legion FC.

His first goal was a penalty but was not without some skilled build-up play. Markanich initiated the counterattack with a perfectly executed tackle to win the ball for MD Myers, who released Emilio Ycaza on the counter with Markanich. Ycaza was taken down in the box and Markanich scored the ensuing spot attempt.

Markanich's second goal showcased his talent in the air when he connected with Arturo Rodriguez's perfect cross into the box and headed the ball to the top corner. Additionally, Markanich recorded eight duels won, four chances created, three tackles won, nine recoveries and was accurate on 82% of his passes.

Markanich now has 15 goals on the year, leading the Championship's Golden Boot race.

His selection also brings the Battery's season total of Team of the Week nods to 17. It's the fourth time a Charleston player has won Player of the Week, three of which have been won by Markanich (Week 6, 8 and 18).

Markanich earned 55% of the ballot to claim the award. The Championship's Player of the Week is selected by the USL National Media Panel, which is made up of representatives from each media market in the Championship.

Midfielder Chris Allan earned an honorable mention on the Team of the Week Bench for his performance, which included seven duels won, three tackles, three interceptions, one clearance and 96% passing accuracy.

After an away game against Hartford Athletic on Friday, Charleston return home on Fri., July 19, to host Miami FC. Tickets for the match are on sale now via SeatGeek.com, the club's exclusive digital ticketing provider.

USL Championship Team of the Week - Week 18

GK - Carlos Herrera, Monterey Bay F.C.

D - Owen Lambe, Orange County SC

D - Frank Nodarse, Rhode Island FC

D - Devon Amoo-Mensah, Detroit City FC

M - Rafael Mentzingen, North Carolina FC

M - Brady Scott, Orange County SC

M - Marc Ybarra, Rhode Island FC

M - Marco Micaletto, New Mexico United

F - Nick Markanich, Charleston Battery

F - Evan Conway, North Carolina FC

F - Wesley Leggett, Loudoun United FC

Coach - Dennis Sanchez, Las Vegas Lights FC

Bench - Raiko Arozarena (LV), Memo Diaz (OAK), Koa Santos (COS), Chris Allan (CHS), Jorge Hernandez (SA), Zach Ryan (LDN), Juan Agudelo (SA)

United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 9, 2024

