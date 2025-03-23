Switchbacks Earn a Draw Against Sacramento Republic FC

March 23, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC versus the Sacramento Republic FC

Colorado Springs, CO - The Colorado Springs Switchbacks traveled to the West Coast to go against Sacramento Republic FC ending in a draw of 2-2.

The last meeting between the Colorado Springs Switchbacks and Sacramento Republic FC took place in October 2024 at Heart Health Park. In a hard-fought match, the Switchbacks emerged victorious with a score of 0-1. Throughout the first half, the Switchbacks dominated possession with 56.2%, won five out of six tackles, and made four key interceptions.

In the 25th minute Sacramento player #11, Russell Cicerone, delivered a cross from just outside the top of the 18-yard box. The ball sailed into the path of #2, Jack Gurr, who headed the ball into the net giving Sacramento a 1-0 lead.

As the second half began, the Colorado Springs Switchbacks took even more control of the match, increasing their possession to 65.8%. They were sharp in their passing, completing 165 accurate passes. The team also had three shots on target and demonstrated their defensive prowess, winning eight out of nine tackles, which helped them maintain pressure on Sacramento throughout the half.

Sacramento struck again in the 74th minute. Cicerone crept into the box and tapped the ball over the goal line. However, the Switchbacks weren't deterred.

In the 85th minute, #7 Jonas Fjeldberg made a rapid charge into the box, looking to bring the Switchbacks back into the game. As he approached the goal, Sacramento's #22, Michelle Benitez Valenzuela, fouled Fjeldberg inside the 18-yard box, resulting in a penalty kick for the Switchbacks. #77 Justin Dhillon calmly stepped up to take the penalty and placed the ball perfectly into the top of the net, bringing the Switchbacks within one goal with a 2-1 score.

With time winding down and the Switchbacks trailing by one, the match reached stoppage time. In the 96th minute, #11 Quenzi Huerman made a powerful run into the box, determined to find the equalizer. As he closed in on goal, Sacramento's #10, Cristian Parano Rasguido, fouled Huerman inside the box, awarding the Switchbacks another penalty kick. Once again, Dhillon took the spot kick and, with confidence, slotted the ball into the net, leveling the score at 2-2 and securing the Switchbacks' hard-fought draw.

Switchbacks stay on the road for the next match against Indy Eleven on March 29th. Don't miss out on the next Switchbacks home match on April 5th as they take on New Mexico United!

