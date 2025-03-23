Rhode Island FC Battles to 2-2 Tie at Phoenix Rising FC

March 23, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

PHOENIX - Rhode Island FC picked up its first result of the 2025 USL Championship season on Saturday, battling to a back-and-forth 2-2 tie vs. Phoenix Rising FC in its first-ever trip to Arizona. An early header and dangerous set piece sequence saw the Ocean State club pull ahead early and enjoy leading twice in the first half, but RIFC ultimately had to split the points in its first interconference contest of the season.

Making his first start of the season, JJ Williams wasted no time opening his 2025 scoring account on Saturday, finding the back of the net six minutes into the game. After Albert Dikwa "Chico" sent a dangerous aerial ball into the 18-yard box, Williams found space in behind and powered the close-range header into the back of the net to give Rhode Island FC (0W-1L-1T) the early lead.

Chico nearly got on the board just three minutes later, continuing RIFC's early momentum when he fired a close-range shot from a tight angle on the right side of the box, forcing a quick save from Phoenix goalkeeper Patrick Rakovsky at the near post.

The visitors continued to find a flurry of chances midway through the half. In the 29th minute, Chico had another chance to extend the lead when the ball fell to his feet at the top of the box, but his shot looped just inches over the crossbar. Two minutes later, Chico and Williams linked up again, resulting in another strong header from Williams that was saved by Rakovsky.

Despite the first-half attacking dominance from RIFC, Phoenix eventually scored the equalizer with just five minutes to play in the half. Getting on the end of a pass into the box, Damian Rivera cut through the RIFC defense with a skillful flick before lacing the ball past Koke Vegas on the volley. The highlight-reel strike brought the hosts level with their first shot on target of the game.

Moments after conceding the tying goal, RIFC responded with another go-ahead goal in the 43rd minute when Phoenix defender Pape Mar Boye's attempted clearance redirected a dangerous free-kick into the back of his own net to give RIFC the lead at halftime.

Phoenix Rising FC (0W-1L-2T) refused to go down without a fight, striking again 10 minutes out of the break. After Vegas initially made a fantastic save to deny Rivera's low header inside the six-yard box, Hope Avayevu was in perfect position to slam the rebound into the back of the net to draw the match level for a second time.

In the 72nd minute, Vegas came up with a huge save to keep the game tied when Rivera took a shot at close-range from the left side of the box. After Rivera came tearing down the right wing to get on the end of a well-weighted through ball, he drilled a right-footed effort goalward, but Vegas stood strong and knocked the effort out of danger.

Despite a handful of chances, the game slowed down in the final 20 minutes as both teams struggled to find clear-cut opportunities, eventually settling for a 2-2 tie.

Up next, Rhode Island FC will continue its six-match road stretch to start the season with a trip to Eastern Conference opponent Loudoun United FC on Saturday, March 29 at 4 p.m. Kickoff from Segra Field is set for 4 p.m. on ESPN+.

GOAL SCORING RUNDOWN

RI - JJ Williams (Albert Dikwa "Chico"), 6th minute: Williams heads home Dikwa's cross from close range. PHX 0, RI 1

PHX - Damian Rivera (Ihsan Sacko), 40th minute: Rivera gets around the RIFC defense with a skillful move to find the back of the net. PHX 1, RI 1

RI - Pape Mar Boye (Own Goal), 43rd minute: Boye redirects a dangerous free kick into the back of his own net. PHX 1, RI 2

PHX - Hope Avayevu, 55th minute: Avayevu slams home the rebound after Rivera's initial shot was denied. PHX 2, RI 2

ADDITIONAL NOTES

Making his first start of the season, JJ Williams scored RIFC's first goal of 2025 just six minutes into the game. The goal was the 12th of his Rhode Island FC career, making him the club's all-time leading goalscorer.

Chico's assist was the fifth of his RIFC career, and first of the season.

Rhode Island FC outshot Phoenix Rising FC 17-9, taking 14 shots inside the 18-yard box and forcing four saves out of goalkeeper Patrick Rakovsky. Williams led the team with six shots.

The tie marked the first time RIFC has scored two first-half goals in a regular-season road game since its 3-2 win at Miami FC on July 13, 2024.

PLAYER OF THE GAME: JJ Williams

Match stats and information available here.

