Rising Claw Back to Draw Rhode Island FC 2-2

March 23, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Phoenix Rising came back from a goal behind twice to win its first point at home of the 2025 season, drawing Rhode Island FC 2-2 on Saturday night at Phoenix Rising Stadium. Damian Rivera scored his first goal with the club, while Hope Avayevu netted his third goal contribution of the season as both sides ended level.

"Honestly, we wanted a win, but we will take a point," Avayevu said. "It feels good to score at home in front of the fans here."

YOUNG FACES

Five Phoenix Rising Academy products made Kah's matchday squad for Rising's third game of the 2025 campaign. Jamison Ping, Braxton Montgomery, Zach Da Silva, Cyrus Kowall and Pierce Rizzo all suited up, with Ping receiving the starting nod on his 17th birthday.

Notably, Ping became the second-youngest player to start for Rising. One week after making his professional debut, checking in in the 90+6 minute against El Paso Locomotive FC, the midfielder put in a 45-minute shift against Rhode Island FC.

"(Ping) deserved it," Head Coach Pa-Modou Kah said. "He has worked his tail off in the preseason and worked himself into being the starter with JP (Scearce) and Carl (Sainté) out, so he fully deserved it."

Montgomery also made his second Rising appearance, subbing into the match in the 90+1 minute.

"For us to be able to be the football club we want to be, we also have to look within ourselves and give the opportunities," Kah said. "I know there's a lot of great young footballers running around in Phoenix, in our academies, so for us it's about utilizing that."

A HOT START

Midfielder Hope Avayevu continued his hot start to the season, notching his third goal contribution of 2025 with the game-tying goal in the 55th minute. Selected to the USL Championship Team of the Week 2 following his two-assist night in a 4-4 draw against El Paso Locomotive FC on March 15, the midfielder proved impactful in the box score yet again in Week 3. Three games into his first season in Phoenix, Avayevu is already proving a perfect fit for Kah's midfield.

"I want to help the team win," Avayevu said. "That's the main purpose that I'm here. If I'm not able to score, I'll be able to assist somebody to score a goal. Whatever I'm good at, that's what I need to put in the team to be able to help the team win, so that is what I'm doing."

SECOND-HALF WARRIORS

For a second-consecutive match, Rising came from behind to take a point in the second half. On Saturday, it was Avayevu whose goal in the 55th minute allowed Rising to take a point from the reigning 2024 USL Championship Eastern Conference winners.

"We don't like to lose," Ihsan Sacko said. "Personally, I'm a competitor, and I think the team is too. It's a good sign for the future because we know our goal and we can continue in this way."

Through three games, Rising has scored four goals in the second half, while allowing just two.

"The biggest thing I can tell about this group is that again we saw the character," Kah said. We've see the character and the drive. I would rather see us go in front than be behind, but everything will take time. That's one thing I'm very proud of."

Goal-Scoring Plays

RI - JJ Williams (Albert Dikwa), 6th minute: Picking up the ball in the left half-space, Albert Dikwa lofted a cross to JJ Williams at the back post, who headed the ball down and into the bottom-right corner of the net.

PHX - Damian Rivera (Ihsan Sacko), 40th minute: After receiving the ball on the right, Ihsan Sacko cut in centrally and picked out Damian Rivera, who juggled the ball on a half-turn before using his left foot to fire the ball into the right side of the net.

RI - Pape Mar Boye (OG), 43rd minute: On a free kick taken from far outside the box, Pape Mar Boye inadvertently headed the ball into the ground which bounced into the net.

PHX - Hope Avayevu, 55th minute: After a crafty run down the right channel, Jearl Margaritha sent a low cross into the box, which Koke Vegas palmed into the path of Hope Avayevu, who used his left foot to hammer the ball into the roof of the net.

Notes

A week after being the second-youngest Rising player to make his professional debut, Jamison Ping received his first start with the club.

Ping was one of five Phoenix Rising Academy products to be named to the matchday roster (Rizzo, Da Silva, Kowall, Montgomery).

Damian Rivera's goal in the 40th minute marked his first with Rising.

Notably, the goal was Rising's first at home this season.

With the assist, Ihsan Sacko made his second goal contribution of the season (and second in as many weeks).

Hope Avayevu notched his first goal of the 2025 campaign in the 55th minute.

Notably, the goal marked Avayevu's team-leading third goal contribution of the season (1G, 2A).

Rising has now scored four goals in the second half so far this season.

Additionally, Rising has come back to take a point in consecutive matches.

NEXT GAME

Rising next kicks off a two-match road trip, traveling to Northern California for a match against Monterey Bay FC on Saturday, March 29, at Cardinale Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. (PT) on AZFS and CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Phoenix Rising (0-1-2, 2pts) vs Rhode Island FC (0-1-1, 1pt)

March 22, 2025 - Phoenix Rising Stadium (Phoenix, Ariz.)

Goals by Half 1 2 FT

Phoenix Rising 1 1 2

Rhode Island FC 2 0 2

Scoring Summary:

RI: Williams (Dikwa), 6

PHX: Rivera (Sacko), 40

RI: Mar Boye (OG), 43

PHX: Avayevu, 55

Misconduct Summary:

RI: Fuson (caution), 19

PHX: Cuello (caution), 28

PHX: Smith (caution), 46

RI: Sanchez (caution), 48

PHX: Mar Boye (caution), 76

Lineups:

PHX: GK Rakovsky, D Cuello (Neville, 34), D Traore, D Boye ©, D Smith, M Ping (Margaritha, 45), M Okello, M Avayevu (Montgomery, 90+1), F Rivera (Doratiotto, 90+1), F Sacko, F Cabral (Formella, 73)

Substitutes Not Used: GK Henry, M Rizzo, F Da Silva, F Kowall

TOTAL SHOTS: 9 (Rivera, 4); SHOTS ON GOAL: 4 (Rivera, 3); FOULS: 12 (Mar Boye, Sacko, 3); OFFSIDES: 3; CORNER KICKS: 3; SAVES: 4

RI: GK Vegas ©, D Nodarse, D Yao, D Stoneman, D Holstad (Brito,81), M Sanchez, M Dikwa, M Okiyoshi (Ybarra, 59), F Rodríguez (Shapiro-Thompson, 81), F Fuson (Herivaux, 71), F Williams

Substitutes Not Used: GK Meyer, D Dewhurst, M Vang

TOTAL SHOTS: 17 (Williams, 6) SHOTS ON GOAL: 5 (Williams, Dikwa, 2); FOULS: 8 (Yao, Williams, 2); OFFSIDES: 1; CORNER KICKS: 4; SAVES: 2

Referee: Alyssa Nichols

Assistant Referees: Fernando Fierro, Karsten Gillwald

Fourth Official: Mark Verso

Attendance: 5,549

All statistics contained in this box score are unofficial.

