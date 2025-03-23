Republic FC Draws Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC, 2-2

March 23, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sacramento Republic FC News Release







Republic FC remains undefeated after a Saturday night 2-2 draw to hold defending champions Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC winless on the season. The Indomitable Club dominated much of the game and went up 2-0 thanks to Jack Gurr and Russell Cicerone. Colorado would be awarded two penalties in the closing minutes of the match, including moments before the final whistle. With two free chances on goal, Switchbacks clawed their way back into the game and stole a point in extra time.

Republic FC's constant first-half pressure was rewarded in the 24th minute when Russell Cicerone sent a ball over the top to an unmarked Jack Gurr on the back post. The Englishman headed the ball by a diving keeper and netted his first goal of the year. The assist marks Cicerone's first official mark on the year - after he set up Opening Night's game-winning goal.

Sacramento continued to press throughout the second half. In the 66th minute, Blake Willey carried the ball forward to find Jack Gurr on the wing for a cross. The ball ricocheted inside a crowded 18-yard box before Cicerone reigned it in, and placed one of his team-leading three shots on target.

Switchbacks were held without a shot on target until the 69th minute when the ball popped out for a Matt Real shot from distance, which was no trouble for Republic FC's Danny Vitiello. Vitiello would have a quiet night - he would only be forced into action after two decisions from the referee late in the match.

Minutes later, Russell Cicerone doubled Sacramento's lead. On a restart, Michel Benitez sent the ball forward for second-half substitute Sebastian Herrera to flick on for Cicerone. The striker took a touch past the keeper to find the back of the net for the second time this season.

As time ticked down, it appeared that Republic FC would take all three points before the referee awarded Colorado Springs two late penalties. Justin Dhillon converted both chances to close out the match 2-2.

Republic FC will now head out on the road for the first time this year to play FC Tulsa on Friday, March 28. Kickoff from ONEOK Field is at 5:00 p.m. PT and the match will be broadcast on Antenna TV 40.2 in English and Spanish, as well as streaming on FOX40.com and ESPN+.

The Indomitable Club will return to Health Park on April 5 when Eastern Conference side Louisville City FC comes to town. Tickets for the 7:00 p.m. match are available now at SacRepublicFC.com/Tickets.

Sacramento Republic FC 2 - 2 Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC

USL Championship

Heart Health Park, Sacramento, CA

March 22, 2025

Scoring Summary: SAC - Jack Gurr (Russell Cicerone) 24', Russell Cicerone (Sebastian Herrera) 74' ; COS - Justin Dhillon (penalty) 86', Justin Dhillon (penalty) 90'+7

Misconduct Summary: SAC - Freddy Kleemann (caution) 22', Michel Benitez (caution) 28', Chibi Ukaegbu (caution) 45', Jack Gurr (caution) 90'+4; COS - Aiden Rocha (caution) 43', COS bench (caution) 61', COS bench (caution), Akeem Ward (caution) 81', Matt Real (caution) 87'

Sacramento Republic FC: Danny Vitiello (C), Freddy Kleemann, Chibi Ukaegbu, Jack Gurr, Michel Benitez, Dominik Wanner (Cristian Parano 73'), Luis Felipe, Blake Willey (Tyler Clegg 84'), Nick Ross, Russell Cicerone, Lewis Jamieson (Sebastian Herrera 67')

Unused substitutes: Jared Mazzola, AJ Edwards, Justin Portillo, Da'vian Kimbrough, Trevor Amann, Jackson Martin

Stats: Shots: 9, Shots on Goal: 3, Saves: 3, Fouls: 20, Corner Kicks: 0, Offsides: 1

Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC: Christian Herrera, Garven Metusala, Matt Real, Matt Mahoney (C), Charlie Adams (Quenzi Huerman 71'), Aiden Rocha (Akeem Ward, 63'), Marco Micaletto (Anthony Fontana 60'), Zach Zandi, Levonte Johnson, Yosuke Hanya (Jonas Fjeldberg 60'), Juan Tejada (Justin Dhillon 31')

Unused Substitutes: Koa Santos, Abraham Romero,

Stats: Shots:2, Shots on Goal:0, Saves:, Fouls: 14, Corner Kicks: 4, Offsides: 1

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.