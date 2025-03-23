FC Tulsa Falls to North Carolina FC

March 23, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

FC Tulsa News Release







The first half at ONEOK Field saw a fairly even match between FC Tulsa and North Carolina FC. FC Tulsa held possess for 50.9% of the first half and committed just four fouls. The home side took ten shots but unfortunately were unable to land one in the net. The two sides were evenly matched on the stat sheet heading into the locker room at the close of the first 45 minutes, which was seen in the 0-0 score.

FC Tulsa held North Carolina FC to zero shots on target and just two shots in general in the first half.

In the first five minutes of the second half, FC Tulsa had four shots, but again failed to find the back of the net. The home side was eager to get on the board but the match seemed to swing in favor of the opposition.

The lone goal of the evening was scored in the 82nd minute from a long throw in that was blocked and ricocheted before ultimately landing at the feet of Pedro Dolabella who put the visiting side up 1-0.

FC Tulsa are back at home for their first Friday match of the season against Sacramento Republic FC on March 28th.

Goals:

81' NCFC - P. Dolabella

Cards:

53' TUL: B. Diallo

90+2 ¬Â² NCFC: R. Somersall

Lineups:

TUL: Johan Peñaranda, Abdoulaye Cissoko, Owen Damm, Boubacar Diallo, Taylor Calheira, Kalil ElMedkhar, Arthur Rogers, Lamar Batista, Stefan Stojanovic, Giordano Colli, Harvey St Clair

(Subs Used: M. Cerato, E. Laszo, P. Seagrist, F. Bettache)

NCFC: Jake McGuire, Paco Craig, Evan Conaway, Rafa Mentzingen, Rodrigo Da Costa, Collin Martin, Ahmad Al-Qaq, Conor Donovan, Bryce Washington, Ezra Armstrong, Raheem Somersall

(Subs Used: P. Dolabella, L. Perez, M. Maldonado, A. Luckhurst, T. Hodge)

Next Up: FC Tulsa continues its regular-season home stretch on Friday, March 28, as it takes on Sacramento Republic FC in the first Western Conference matchup of the season. The match is the first Dollar Beer Section Night. For tickets, visit fctulsa.com/tickets.

