Orange County SC Falls 3-0 to Monterey Bay F.C. Union

March 23, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Orange County SC News Release







Orange County SC suffered their first loss of the season at the hands of Monterey Bay FC conceding 3 goals to the visitors in front of a sellout crowd at the Champ.

The game started evenly, with both teams probing early on-Orange County's Ryan Doghman tested Monterey Bay goalkeeper Carlos Herrera with a shot in the 17th minute. On the counter, Colin Shutler made a defensive stand in the 18th minute to deny a flurry of shots and multiple corner kicks to keep the score level. OCSC mustered a few more changes before the break but were unable to score leaving the score 0-0 heading into halftime.

Monterey Bay played a physical game and dominated possession and chances, in the second half with Ilijah Paul proving to be the standout performer, scoring twice. His first goal came in the 60th minute, assisted by Morey Anton Søjberg Horup, giving Monterey Bay a 1-0 lead. The game shifted further in Monterey's favor when Orange County's Ryan Doghman received a red card in the 65th minute for a high kick, reducing the Black and Orange to 10 men.

Short-handed OCSC was unable to stifle the Monterey Bay FC attack and Paul capitalized again in the 74th minute, on a cross from Miles Lyons to make it 2-0. The final blow came in the 90th minute when Luke Ivanovic scored a right-footed shot from the center of the box to the bottom right corner on an assist from Paul, sealing the 3-0 scoreline.

OCSC will head into a bye week before making it's first road trip of the season to play LAs Vegas Lights.

MILESTONES AND FACTS:

Lyam MacKinnon made his OCSC debut

TEAM FIRST HALF SECOND HALF FULL TIME

OCSC 0 0 0

MB 0 3 3

SCORING SUMMARY:

60' Ilijah Paul / Monterey Bay FC (Assist Anton Søjberg Horup)

74' Ilijah Paul / Monterey Bay FC ((Assist Miles Lyons)

90' Luke Ivanovic / Monterey Bay FC ((Assist Ilijah Paul)

DISCIPLINE SUMMARY:

ORANGE COUNTY SC

65' Ryan Doghman - Red Card

MONTEREY BAY F.C. UNION

32' Miles Lyons - Yellow Card

53' Nico Gordon - Yellow Card

70' Wesley Fonguck - Yellow Card

78' Ilijah Paul - Yellow Card

ORANGE COUNTY SC LINEUP:

Colin Shutler (GK); Grayson Doody(81' Mouhamadou War), Tom Brewitt (C), Pedro Guimaraes(64' Benjamin Barjolo), Ashton Miles, Nicholas Benalcazar, Kyle Scott, Christopher Hegardt, Roberto Molina(64' Ousmane Sylla), Ryan Doghman, Ethan Zubak(90' Lyam MacKinnon)

Unused subs: Tetsuya Kadono (GK): Bryce Jamison, Gavin Karam, Oliver Kurnik, Daniel Garcia

Interim Head Coach: Danny Stone

Possession: 50% | Shots: 3 | Shots On Goal: 3 | Corners: 5 | Fouls: 7 | Offsides: 0 |

MONTEREY BAY F.C UNION LINEUP:

Nicholas Campuzano Jimenez (GK); Nicholas Gordon, Carlos Guzman Fonseca, Wesley Fonguck(84' Pierce Gallaway), Adrian Rebollar-Cortes(76' Ethan Bryant), Mayele Malango, Grant robinson, Miles Lyons, Paul Paul Gindiri, Anton Horup (67' Luke Ivanovic), Xavi Gnaulati (84' Mobi Fehr)

Unused subs: Samuel Gomez (GK); Alejandro Lara, Hugh Dixon

Head Coach: Jordan Stewart

Possession: 50% | Shots: 16 | Shots On Goal: 7 | Corners: 6 | Fouls: 16 | Offsides: 1 |

Orange County SC v. MONTEREY BAY F.C. UNION

2025 USL Championship | Matchday 3

Date: March 22, 2025

Venue: Championship Soccer Stadium

Weather:

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.