Kingfish Blanked by Pit Spitters

August 1, 2019 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Kenosha Kingfish News Release





KENOSHA, Wis. - The Kenosha Kingfish (14-14) lost to the Traverse City Pit Spitters (23-4) by a final score of 4-0 on Thursday night at Historic Simmons Field.

Jake Wilson (Bowling Green State) doubled to lead of the second inning and scored on a Ryan Hampe (Illinois-Chicago) to put Traverse City ahead 1-0.

Wilson drove in a run of his own in the third inning on an RBI groundout to make the score 2-0.

Andrew Morrow (Michigan State) put the Pit Spitters up 3-0 in the fifth inning with an RBI double into the left field corner that scored Mario Camilletti (Oakland).

Camilletti went 3-for-3 with two runs scored on Thursday.

Kingfish starting pitcher Ben Stephens (Eastern Illinois) left the game after allowing three runs on five hits in 4 2/3 innings. Stephens struck out eight batters on the night. He has struck out 51 batters this summer, two shy of the team record of 53, which was set by Paul Schuster in 2015.

Traverse City got another run in the sixth inning to push its lead to 4-0 on a Hudson Byorick (Wofford) base hit.

Pit Spitters starting pitcher Conrad Voss (Dallas) pitched six shutout innings and allowed three hits and two walks while striking out six Kingfish.

Garrett Simmons (Ball State), Austin Shea (Toccoa Falls) and Kevin Hahn (California State-Stanislaus) pitched scoreless innings in relief to close out the 4-0 Pit Spitters win.

Voss improved to 3-2 on the summer for Traverse City. Ben Stephens (Eastern Illinois) fell to 3-4 for Kenosha.

The Kingfish and Pit Spitters wrap up a two-game series on Friday night at Historic Simmons Field at 7:05 p.m. CT.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from August 1, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.