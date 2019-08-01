Booyah Comeback to Beat Woodchucks
August 1, 2019 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Green Bay Booyah News Release
Wausau, WI - The Green Bay Booyah utilized defensive mistakes made by the Wausau Woodchucks on Thursday night as they won 10-8 at Athletic Park.
The Booyah came alive on the offensive end in the top of the second inning, producing five runs off of the Woodchucks starter Nolan Lebamoff. In the second, Nick Kreutzer reached base to start the inning on a walk. Following the walk, Matt Morgan picked up his first hit in a Green Bay uniform, a single into left field, to put two on with no outs. Mike Ferri continued the hit parade by singling into center. With the bases full, Conner Goodman drilled a ball down the left field line to score two runs and put the Booyah up 2-1. After a Mike Ruggiero groundout, Cooper Morrison picked up two more RBIs for Green Bay on a single into right. Later in the inning, Brady West brought home Morrison on an RBI groundout.
The Woodchucks fought back to make it a 6-5 game, but the Booyah prevailed at the end of the day, as they scored four runs in the eighth and one in the ninth to win 10-8. Goodman led the day for Green Bay by going 2-4 with three RBIs, two runs scored, and a walk. Morrison picked up three hits to go along with his two RBIs, also scoring once. Ruggiero also picked up two RBIs on the night, picking up a base hit into left field in the eighth inning. The win over the Woodchucks was the first victory at Athletic Park this season for Green Bay.
On the mound, Chris Roycroft went five innings, giving up three earned runs in his second start of the season. Out of the bullpen, Logan Lee picked up the victory after going three innings, and giving up five runs, two of which were earned. Will Saxton came on in the ninth inning to ge the save, his second of the year.
Green Bay tries to sweep the Woodchucks tomorrow at home with a 7:05 p.m. first pitch. Siena College product Tommy Miller makes the start for the Booyah.
