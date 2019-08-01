Pit Spitters Thirsty for Playoffs; First Home Playoff Game on August 13

TRAVERSE CITY, MI - In front of a franchise record attendance of 4,168, the Traverse City Pit Spitters have clinched the best overall record in the Great Lakes East Division in the Northwoods League with their 8-0 victory over the Kalamazoo Growlers Wednesday night!

That victory assures the Pit Spitters of having home-field advantage in the first round of the Northwoods League playoffs. The first round playoff series is a best of three and the schedule is as follows:

Game one - Monday, August 12- time and location TBD

Game two - Tuesday, August 13 @ 7:05pm at Pit Spitters Park

Game three (if necessary) - Wednesday, August 14 @ 7:05pm at Pit Spitters Park

During all Pit Spitters home playoff games, the team will be offering the regular season Thirsty Thursday concession deals - $2 20oz. beers and $2 hot dogs. In addition to those great deals, the first 1,000 fans though the gates on August 13 will receive a Pit Spitters Playoff Rally Towel!

Tickets for the August 13 playoff game will go on sale to the general public on Tuesday, August 6 @ 10:00am. Tickets are the same price as regular season tickets - $6 for Lawn, $10 for box and tables of four are $80. Suite prices will be reduced to $400 for a 25-person suite and $200 for a 12-person suite. Tickets can be purchased at www.pitspitters.com, by calling the box office at 231.943.0100 or stopping by Pit Spitters Stadium from 10:00am - 6:00pm Monday - Friday.

Here are some tips to avoid delays when coming to Pit Spitters games:

Buy tickets ONLINE - www.pitspitters.com,

Buy tickets at the box office in ADVANCE (M-F 10am - 6pm)

Parking is $5 day of or $4 in ADVANCE

Big crowds and Big Fun so ARRIVE EARLY

Arrive with your group / carpool if you can

The Pit Spitters are currently on the road and will return home Thursday, August 8 against the Rockford Rivets for the last two home games the regular season.

A complete playoff schedule can be seen on the Pit Spitters website - www.pitspitters.com.

