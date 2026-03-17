Kevin Knox II WAS ON FIRE He Finished with a New Career-High 40 PTS and 12 REB
Published on March 17, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)
Windy City Bulls YouTube Video
Check out the Windy City Bulls Statistics
NBA G League Stories from March 17, 2026
- Game Preview: Westchester Knicks vs Cleveland Charge: March 17, 2026 - Westchester Knicks
- Bulls Emerge Victorious in Regular Season Home Finale - Windy City Bulls
- Legends Rally in Fourth Quarter to Complete Sweep of Clippers - Texas Legends
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Windy City Bulls Stories
- Bulls Emerge Victorious in Regular Season Home Finale
- Bulls Outshine the Suns to Sweep Series, 2-0
- Bulls Eclipse Suns in Teams' First Franchise Matchup
- Windy City Falls to College Park in OT, McClung Sets Franchise Record with 54 Points
- Windy City Falls to Rio Grande Valley, Gueye Notches a Career-High