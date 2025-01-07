Kevin Knox II Named NBA G League Player of the Week: January 7
January 7, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)
The vet is putting on a show! Kevin Knox II is your G League Player of the Week for games played between Dec. 27 and Jan. 5 after averaging 26.0 points and 9.0 rebounds on 58% shooting from 3-point range to help lead Santa Cruz Warriors to an undefeated start to the Regular Season.
