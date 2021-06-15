Kelenic and White Go Yard as Rainiers Take Third Straight against Sacramento

June 15, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Tacoma Rainiers News Release









Jarred Kelenic at bat for the Tacoma Rainiers

(Tacoma Rainiers, Credit: Jeff Halstead) Jarred Kelenic at bat for the Tacoma Rainiers(Tacoma Rainiers, Credit: Jeff Halstead)

TACOMA, WA - Designated hitter Evan White gave Tacoma a go-ahead two-run home run in the 6th inning, and left fielder Jarred Kelenic added an insurance run with a 7th inning solo blast, as the Rainiers claimed their third straight victory over the Sacramento River Cats on Monday at Cheney Stadium, 5-1.

With the score deadlocked, 1-1, White hit an opposite field blast off Sacramento (14-20) right-hander Gerson Garabito over the right-center field wall. Catcher Cal Raleigh, who reached with a double, also scored on the home run for a 3-1 lead.

White has hit safely in all three games of his Major League rehab assignment with Tacoma and has homered twice while driving in five runs. The Rainiers have slugged home runs in 20 consecutive games for the only time since at least 2005.

Raleigh's leadoff double extended his career-long hitting streak to 21 games, five away from tying Tacoma's (18-15) franchise record of 26 games, set by Tacoma Giants outfielder Rex Johnston in 1965 and tied by Rainiers infielder Chad Akers in 1999.

After the River Cats scored in the opening inning against Rainiers starter Logan Verrett, Donovan Walton doubled home Kelenic in the bottom of the 1st inning to even the score.

Tacoma capitalized on a pair of 8th inning errors by Sacramento third baseman Arismendy Alcántra, allowing right fielder Eric Filia to reach with one out. Filia later scored when Alcántra made another throwing error trying to retire third baseman Jantzen Witte.

Verrett delivered 5 2/3 innings of one-run baseball for Tacoma. The righty struck out five and did not walk a batter.

Southpaw Daniel Zamora (1-0) pitched 1 1/3 scoreless innings, combining with Verrett, Keynan Middleton (1 IP) and Brian Schlitter (1 IP) to retire the last 11 hitters of the game. Altogether, Tacoma struck out 10 River Cats and did not issue a walk for the first time this season.

The Rainiers and River Cats will wrap up their six-game series on Tuesday at Cheney Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. PT. Rainiers broadcaster Mike Curto will have full coverage on TacomaRainiers.com. All 2021 Rainiers games, home and away, can also be heard for free on the MiLB First Pitch app. HD video broadcasts of every home game can be viewed with an MiLB.TV subscription. (Use code: RAINIERS to save $10 on an annual subscription.)

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A West League message board...





Triple-A West League Stories from June 15, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.