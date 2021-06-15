Single-Game Tickets for July-September OKC Dodgers Games Now on Sale & Special Promotions Announced

OKLAHOMA CITY - Single-game tickets for the entire Oklahoma City Dodgers 2021 season are now on sale and feature a summer slate filled with special promotions for the team's 42 games in July, August and September at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

In addition to celebrating Independence Day with the OKC Dodgers, fans can enjoy special nights with Loop Rawlins' One Man Wild West Show and World-Class Speed Painter Revel, throwback 89ers Nights, appearances by Marvel super heroes, the return of ¡Celebración Cielo Azul!, three giveaway nights and much more.

Also, beginning with the July 1 home game against the Salt Lake Bees, the OKC Dodgers will celebrate Re-Opening Weekend as seating capacity at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark will be expanded to almost 100 percent with support from the Oklahoma City-County Health Department (OCCHD) after the ballpark operated at approximately 50 percent capacity for the first 18 home games of the season. Socially-distanced seating sections will be offered for fans who prefer that option.

Single-game tickets for all remaining home games, including tonight's 7:05 p.m. series finale against the El Paso Chihuahuas, can be purchased at okcdodgers.com/tickets.

OKC Dodgers 2021 Special Promotions Schedule Information

Outside Entertainment Acts

- Saturday, July 3 - Revel: World-Class Speed Painter will showcase his talents during the game, creating multiple amazing paintings live, fast - and upside down.

- Friday, July 23 - Loop Rawlins: One Man Wild West Show presented by Heartland Flyer- The trick roper, whip cracker and gun spinner will perform a variety of jaw-dropping feats throughout the night. Fireworks will also follow the game.

- Saturday, Aug. 28 - Marvel Super Hero Night presented by Courtyard by Marriott - Come out to the ballpark to see Star-Lord and Black Widow as they make special appearances during the game.

Giveaway Nights

The OKC Dodgers have three remaining giveaway nights scheduled, with the first 1,000 fans through the gates for these games receiving the following items:

- Friday, July 16 - 89ers socks

- Friday, Aug. 14 - OKC Dodgers hat

- Friday, Sept. 17 - Mystery bobblehead

$2 Tuesdays

All Tuesday home games feature $2 select beer, soda and bottled water from a line of Budweiser and Pepsi products. COOP Ale Works draft beer will also be available at a special rate of $3.

Friday Night Fireworks

Fireworks will follow each of the OKC Dodgers' scheduled Friday night home games throughout the season. Additionally, fireworks will follow the game on Sunday, July 4 for the team's Independence Day celebration.

Sunday Kids Run the Bases

Following Sunday home games, kids can take the field to run the bases like their favorite pros.

Oklahoma City 89ers Nights

Dodgers players and coaches will wear special retro OKC 89ers jerseys and hats in a nod to the franchise's history for three special nights this season - Friday, July 16; Friday, Aug. 13 and Saturday, Sept. 4. The July 16 game also includes a giveaway of 89ers socks for the first 1,000 fans.

The 89ers played at All Sports Stadium from 1962-97, winning two Pacific Coast League titles in 1963 and 1965, and two American Association titles in 1992 and 1996 before the franchise relocated to Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark in 1998.

¡Celebración Cielo Azul!

This marks the third season Cielo Azul de Oklahoma City will take the field at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. During the final home series of the season known as ¡Celebración Cielo Azul! Sept. 16-21, players and coaches will wear Cielo Azul uniforms on the field, while specialty foods, Latin music, special performances and a bilingual environment will be featured throughout the ballpark in celebration of OKC's local Hispanic/Latino communities.

Braum's Friends and Family Nights

Four Braum's Friends and Family Nights remain in 2021, allowing groups of 10 or more people to receive a game ticket, OKC Dodgers hat and a Braum's restaurant voucher that can be redeemed at any Oklahoma Braum's location, starting at just $11 each. The dates for the remaining Braum's Friends and Family Nights in 2021 are Sunday, July 25; Tuesday, Aug. 17; Monday, Sept. 6 and Thursday, Sept. 16.

Military Celebration Night

The OKC Dodgers will honor current and former local military personnel and their families with a special Military Celebration Night Friday, Sept. 3. Special group rates and hats are available for groups of 10 or more. The night features an in-game recognition of military members as well as fireworks following the game.

Independence Day Celebration

The OKC Dodgers will celebrate Independence Day with a 7:05 p.m. game Sunday, July 4 with fireworks following the game against the Salt Lake Bees at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

Faith and Family Night

Join a night of fun and fellowship at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark Saturday, July 24. Enjoy the OKC Dodgers' 6:05 p.m. game before taking in a postgame concert by Crowder presented by Scott Dawson Evangelistic Association. Groups of 10 or more will receive a special rate and an OKC Dodgers hat in addition to the postgame concert.

Pack the Park Pink, presented by MidFirst Bank

OKC Dodgers players and coaches will wear special pink jerseys and fans are encouraged to wear pink on Friday, Aug. 27 as the OKC Dodgers Pack the Park Pink with MidFirst Bank to support breast cancer awareness. A silent auction will take place during the game for fans to bid on the Dodgers' game-worn, autographed pink jerseys with proceeds benefitting Susan G. Komen Oklahoma. Special group prices as well as limited edition pink OKC Dodgers hats and T-shirts are available to groups of 10 or more. Pink fireworks are scheduled to follow the game.

INTEGRIS Home Run For Life

The INTEGRIS Home Run For Life series returns for the 10th season and features Oklahomans who have overcome medical hardships with the help of their families, physicians and health care professionals at INTEGRIS Health. These individuals mark the end of their battle against adversity with a celebratory lap around the bases during games Saturday, July 24; Saturday, Aug. 28 and Friday, Sept. 17.

Love's Baseball Buddies

During select games throughout the season, Love's Baseball Buddies will take the field with the OKC Dodgers. Children ages 7-12 can enter to be randomly selected for the opportunity to be introduced over the public address system and be on the field for the national anthem. Boys and girls selected to participate will also receive an OKC Dodgers T-shirt and hat. Entries can be made online at okcdodgers.com or in-person during Dodgers home games.

LifeShare Everlasting Fans

LifeShare of Oklahoma will be on the concourse during OKC Dodgers home games to encourage organ donation and distribute information about the organization's initiatives. Fans who register to become an organ donor at a game will receive an exclusive OKC Dodgers T-shirt.

Clubhouse Collectibles

The Clubhouse Collectibles silent auction returns in September as the OKC Dodgers partner with The Oklahoman to raise money to provide resources to local schools. Fans will have the opportunity to bid on game-used, game-worn, autographed memorabilia throughout the night.

Additional OKC Dodgers Ticket and Game Information

Tickets will continue to be digital and will be scanned at a touchless scanner upon entry, and the new clear bag policy will continue to be enforced throughout the 2021 season.

Face masks are also strongly encouraged for all guests. A full list of ballpark health and safety regulations can be found at okcdodgers.com/safety.

For additional information, please call (405) 218-2182 or visit okcdodgers.com.

