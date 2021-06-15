Aces Notes

Reno Aces News Release







Monday Night Slugfest:

The Aces and the Aviators set a Triple-A West record with its combined 37 runs scored as Reno erased a six-run deficit to stun Las Vegas, 21-16, on the road.

With 21 tallies, the Aces surpassed Oklahoma City's leading-run total of 20 in a game set against El Paso on May 30.

For the second-straight game, all nine batters for Reno registered at least one hit while six recorded two or more.

Josh VanMeter reached base safely in all seven plate appearances, going 3-for-3 with a pair of home runs and five RBIs while matching the franchise record for walks in a game with four. Against Las Vegas this season, VanMeter leads the team with 10 RBIs.

Matt Lipka matched the club's highest hit total in a game, putting forth a 5-for-6 performance with three runs scored and a trio of RBIs.

That's the Way We Roll:

In 11 games this season, the Aces have outscored the Aviators, 97-81, while Reno has posted its three largest run totals in a game against Las Vegas this season with 21, 18 and 15 tallies.

Duzenack has been red hot versus the team from Summerlin this season, going 11-for-16 with a .668/.688/1.563 slash line at the dish with a pair of doubles, four home runs and seven RBIs.

Juniel Querecuto has racked up the most career hits against the Aviators, belting 46 hits in 154 at-bats and knocking in 21 runs.

Six Aces have racked up 10 or more hits versus the Aviators in 2021 with Querecuto, Lipka and Drew Ellis leading the charge with 12 apiece.

Rolling in the Deep:

The Aces are the scariest team after the sixth frame, leading all of Triple-A with a .337 batting average, 140 hits and 26 doubles in the seventh inning or later. The team's batting average sits 84 points ahead of Tacoma's second-place mark of .253.

With its Minor League-leading 109 runs scored in the seventh inning or later, the Biggest Little City's team has 26 more runs than second-place Tampa Tarpons and Carolina Mudcats with 83.

Furthermore, 11 Aces have registered at least 10 at-bats and hold a batting average of over .300 in the seventh or later. Beer leads the pack with 14 hits, while Bryan Holaday has knocked in a team-best 11 RBIs.

Reno holds the top spot in Minor League Baseball when trailing with a .307 batting average and 110 runs scored, while also being one of two teams (Lake Elsinore Storm) to score 100 or more runs when behind.

In the seventh inning, the Aces lead the Minors with a .319 batting average and 46 hits while ranking second in runs scored with 39.

The Aces have crossed the plate 34 times and are hitting .358 in the ninth inning alone, the highest marks in all of professional baseball.

Shake, Rattle and Roll:

The Aces have been dominant in the second half of contests, either tying the game or taking a commanding lead on 11 occasions this season.

Reno boasts an 8-2 record when they come back to tie the game by a deficit of three or more runs. The Aces also scored six runs in the top of the ninth to put the contest against Salt Lake well out of reach, 12-5, on May 11.

Blake Lalli's squad erased its second six-run deficit of the season, rallying from an 11-run third inning to come from behind and defeat the Aviators, 21-16.

Reno trailed by 3-0 early on June 10 against Las Vegas before tying the game and winning, 7-5.

During the team's 12-game homestand on May 27-June 8, Reno rallied to three walk-off wins off the bats of Drew Ellis, Bryan Holaday and Matt Lipka.

High Rollers:

The Aces' bats have been stellar to start the 2021 campaign, serving as the only team in professional baseball with a team batting average of over .300 with a .301 mark at the dish.

Seven active players have recorded at least 20 base knocks, while only four, Seth Beer, Ellis, Lipka and Holaday have also registered 10 or more extra-base hits.

Beer leads the team with 36 hits while his 14 doubles rank second in Triple-A West. The Aces' first baseman has racked up 18 extra-base hits sit inside Triple-A's top-10.

Jamie Ritchie leads all of Triple-A with his .434 batting average and .561 on-base percentage. Along with VanMeter, the duo is tied for fourth in Triple-A West with 20 walks.

