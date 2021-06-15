Aces Overcome Six-Run Deficit, Slug Five Homers in 21-16 Win

June 15, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Reno Aces News Release







SUMMERLIN, Nev. - The Reno Aces exploded for the most runs in a game this season, topping the Las Vegas Aviators 21-16 after falling behind 12- 6 after the third inning. Josh VanMeter led the way for Reno, going three for three with two homers, five RBIs, three runs and four walks. Seven different Aces scored, with six scoring three or more times.

VanMeter got the scoring started in a hurry, crushing a ball to center for his fourth homer of the season, scoring Jamie Ritchie and making it a 2-0 lead just two batters into the game for Reno.

Las Vegas scored in the bottom half of the inning, making it 2-1 after the first frame.

The second inning featured another homer from VanMeter. Prior to VanMeter stepping into the box, Ritchie grounded into a bases-loaded fielder's choice that scored Juniel Querecuto from third and made it a 3-1 game.

VanMeter stepped into the batter's box with two outs and runners at the corners, and blasted a home run to make it a 6-1 ballgame.

The Aviators bats exploded in the bottom of the third, scoring 11 runs to make it a 12-6 Vegas lead after three.

The Aces were able to answer in the fourth, with Camden Duzenack hitting a solo homer to make it 12-7 and give the utility man his team-leading sixth long ball of the season.

Vegas picked up another run in the bottom of the fourth to make it 13-7.

Reno would climb back into the game in the top of the seventh, scoring five runs in an inning that featured four walks, two errors and a hit batsman. The RBIs came off singles from Matt Lipka and Duzenack, plus an RBI after Seth Beer was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, and a run scoring, and a run scoring on an error after a Holaday single.

The Aviators answered again, scoring a lone run in the bottom of the seventh to make it 14-12 heading into the eighth inning.

On the first pitch of the eighth, Juniel Querecuto blasted a ball into right-center field for his third home run of the season, making it 14-13. Querecuto wasn't the only Ace to homer in the inning, as Lipka would crush a ball over the left-field fence to score Holaday and make it a 15-14 Aces lead.

Seth Beer would drive in two with an RBI single, before Ramos drove in another with an RBI fielder's choice to make it an 18-14 Aces lead heading into the bottom of the eighth.

Vegas would respond with two runs in the bottom of the eighth, making it an 18-16 game with one frame to go.

In the ninth, Reno would add more insurance with Duzenack's third RBI of the night. A single to score Lipka made it 19-16 in favor of Reno. Andrew Young would join the RBI party as well, notching a sacrifice fly to score Duzenack and make it a 20-16 game.

VanMeter would come around to score again, reaching home on an RBI single from Ramos to make it 21-16 heading into the bottom of the ninth.

Miguel Aguilar entered and pitched a perfect ninth inning, striking out one to seal the victory.

The six-game series in southern Nevada concludes tomorrow, with the Aces and Aviators starting the series finale at 7:05 p.m. PT. The game can be heard on KPLY 630 AM locally, or on RenoAces.com with Zack Bayrouty on the call.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A West League message board...





Triple-A West League Stories from June 15, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.