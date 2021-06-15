OKC Dodgers Game Notes - June 15, 2021

El Paso Chihuahuas (16-18) at Oklahoma City Dodgers (15-20)

Game #36 of 120/Home #18 of 60

Pitching Probables: ELP-RHP Jesse Scholtens (2-3, 3.86) vs. OKC-RHP Yefry Ramírez (2-2, 5.16)

Tuesday, June 15, 2021 | Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark | Oklahoma City, Okla. | 7:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM AM-1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MiLB.tv

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Dodgers and El Paso Chihuahuas wrap up their six-game series at 7:05 p.m. on a $2 Tuesday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark, featuring $2 select beer, soda and bottled water from a line of Budweiser and Pepsi products. COOP Ale Works draft beer will also be available at a special rate of $3...El Paso leads the series, 3-2, as the Dodgers have lost three straight games for the first time since a three-game skid May 22-24. OKC had gone 11-4 over their 15 games prior to Saturday.

Last Game: Keibert Ruiz hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the ninth inning with two outs, but the OKC Dodgers were unable to overcome an early deficit in a 4-3 loss to the El Paso Chihuahuas Monday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. El Paso built a 3-0 lead in the third inning. In the fourth inning, the Dodgers loaded the bases with three straight singles and Cristian Santana drove in the first run of the night for OKC with a sacrifice fly. A RBI single by Luis Campusano extended El Paso's lead to 4-1 in the seventh inning. In the bottom of the ninth inning, Elliot Soto led off with a single. Later with two outs, Ruiz hit his fourth home run of the series to bring the Dodgers within one run with two outs. El Paso's Mason Thompson then got Steven Souza Jr. to fly out to end the game.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Yefry Ramírez (2-2) makes his team-leading seventh start of the season for OKC in tonight's series finale...He most recently pitched June 10 against El Paso to open the current series and earned the win. He allowed one run over a season-high 6.0 innings of work and knocked a RBI double in the fifth inning to kick-start the OKC Dodgers' offense in a 4-1 win. It was the first hit by a Dodgers pitcher this season and his first since 2011. He allowed six hits with one walk and tied his season-high mark with seven strikeouts...During the current homestand, Ramírez has made two starts and allowed just two runs and eight hits over 10.0 innings with 10 strikeouts...Following a tough season debut May 7 in Round Rock, Ramírez has posted a 3.16 ERA and opponents are batting .242. In his first four starts at home, Ramírez has allowed just four runs and 12 hits over 17.2 IP...Ramírez's 38 strikeouts are fourth-most in the league and are just five off the league lead. He is averaging 11.5 strikeouts per nine innings...Ramírez signed with the Dodgers as a free agent March 25...He was invited to 2020 Summer Camp with the New York Mets after signing a minor league contract with the organization Jan. 8, but did not see any formal game action in 2020...In 2019, Ramírez made appearances in the Majors with both Baltimore and Pittsburgh, pitching in 13 total games between the Orioles (four games) and Pirates (nine games). He went 0-2 with a 7.40 ERA and notched 27 strikeouts in 24.1 IP...Ramírez is in his 10th pro season after originally signing with Arizona as an international free agent in 2011...Prior to Thursday, Ramírez last faced the Chihuahuas May 29 in El Paso and was the winning pitcher in OKC's 12-5 victory. He allowed three runs and six hits over 5.0 innings with one walk and seven K's.

Against the Chihuahuas: 2021: 6-5 2019: 2-2 All-time: 20-15 At OKC: 9-8

The Dodgers and Chihuahuas meet for their second series of the season and first time at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark in 2021...OKC won the first series between the teams May 27-June 1, with the Chihuahuas winning the series opener and finale and OKC winning four straight games in the middle at Southwest University Park. OKC outscored the Chihuahuas, 52-33, in the series as the Dodgers tallied wins of 12-5 and 20-9. The Dodgers slashed .311/.389/.553 over the six-game series and piled up 30 extra-base hits, including 12 homers. Luke Raley led the offense, going 10-for-21 with three homers, six-extra base hits and 14 RBI. Steven Souza Jr. smacked four homers and notched 11 RBI in five games...This is the Chihuahuas' first visit to Bricktown since 2018, when they won three of four games and held OKC to just seven runs over the entire series...Outside of the 2018 series, OKC has won or split each series against the Chihuahuas since Tucson's franchise relocated to El Paso for the 2014 season, including all four previous series at Southwest University Park (2015, 2017, 2019, 2021)...Current OKC Dodgers Carlos Asuaje (2016-18), Tim Federowicz (2015) and Kevin Quackenbush (2014-17) have played for El Paso during their careers...After tonight, the Dodgers and Chihuahuas next meet July 8-13 in El Paso.

Making it Look Ruiz-y: Dodgers top prospect Keibert Ruiz hit a two-run homer in the ninth inning last night and also picked up a single as he has now homered four times in the series against the Chihuahuas. He also went deep once on Thursday and twice on Friday for his second multi-homer game of the season...Between OKC and his time with the Los Angeles Dodgers this season, Ruiz has hit eight homers and nine doubles in 95 total plate appearances (26 games). During his last full season in 2019, Ruiz hit nine doubles and six homers between OKC and Double-A Tulsa over 350 plate appearances (85 games)...In 20 games with OKC this season, 16 of his 23 hits have gone for extra bases and he is currently slugging .654...During the current homestand, Ruiz is 11-for-38 with five homers, three doubles, five walks, 10 runs scored and 11 RBI while hitting safely in seven of nine starts.

Reks in Effect: Zach Reks recorded his ninth multi-hit game of 2021 last night, including his fifth in June, going 2-for-5. He has now reached base in 27 of his 28 starts this season...Reks currently ranks third in Triple-A West with a .444 OBP and 28 runs scored, fifth with a .333 AVG and tied for eighth with 10 doubles...Over his last 14 games, Reks is 19-for-53 (.358) with seven doubles...He leads OKC with 28 runs scored and is second with 35 hits and 10 doubles. His 19 runs scored and eight doubles since May 29 are the most among all Triple-A players...In the 10 games Reks has batted in the leadoff spot, the Dodgers are 7-3 and Reks is slashing .342/.479/.553 with seven RBI and 11 runs scored.

Dinger Details: The Dodgers have now homered at least once in seven of the last eight games (11 HR total) and have hit 35 homers in their last 23 games, including nine homers in the last six games. In contrast, the Dodgers hit just 11 homers over the first 12 games of 2021...Sixteen different Dodgers players have homered so far this season...Meanwhile, the Dodgers pitching staff has not allowed a homer in a season-high five straight games. The staff has allowed just four homers through the first 11 games of the current homestand after surrendering 42 over the first 24 games of the season. Opponents have been kept inside the park in eight of the last 11 games after they had gone deep at least once in 22 of the first 24 games.

Walk This Way: Dodgers pitchers issued just one walk Monday night, tying their season-low mark first set May 10 at Round Rock...OKC's offense only walked one time as well Monday, also tying a season-low mark for the fifth time this season and first time since May 31 at El Paso. Entering Monday, the Dodgers had drawn 109 walks in the previous 21 games - the most in Triple-A West and second-most in all of Triple-A. Overall this season, the Dodgers have drawn 161 walks in 35 games (4.6 pg), which ranks second in Triple-A West only behind Las Vegas (177).

Mound Turnaround: The Dodgers held an opponent to four runs or less for the fourth time in the last five games and for the ninth time in the last 13 games last night, including six games allowing two or fewer runs during the stretch...During the team's current 11-7 stretch, the pitching staff has posted a 4.01 ERA - tied for lowest in Triple-A West since May 25. The team has a 1.39 WHIP and has held opponents to a .242 average...Prior to May 25, the team had a 7.44 ERA, 1.72 WHIP and .293 BAA over the first 17 games...Throughout the current homestand, OKC has allowed 40 runs over 11 games and opponents are batting .245 (88x359) overall and .250 (25x100) with runners in scoring position, including the Chihuahuas going 4-for-14 with RISP last night and 13-for-39 at the plate overall...OKC leads Triple-A West with a 4.07 ERA in June after placing eighth in the 10-team league with a 6.53 ERA in May.

Pumping the Brakes: Between May 21-June 6 (14 games), the Dodgers scored 118 runs (8.4 rpg) and slashed .300/.391/.524. But over the last eight games, the Dodgers are batting .225 (54x240) and have scored 40 runs. After scoring at least four runs in 16 of 17 games of at least nine innings, the team has been held to three runs twice in the last three games...Over the last three games after Andy Burns and Luke Raley were called up by the Los Angeles Dodgers, OKC is 25-for-106 (.236) overall and 5-for-29 (.172) with runners in scoring position. OKC tallied 12 extra-base hits over the first two games with those two in the lineup, but have six extra-base hits total over the last three games without them...Last night the Dodgers went 1-for-10 with RISP, and in the team's five plate appearances with a runner at third base and less than two outs, the Dodgers scored just once...After batting .326 (15x46) with two outs over the first four games of the current series, the Dodgers went 1-for-10 last night, with the only hit occurring on Keibert Ruiz's homer in the ninth inning.

Rehab Report: Reliever Garrett Cleavinger made the third appearance of his rehab assignment on Sunday. He allowed three straight singles to load the bases in the seventh inning, then escaped the jam with a strikeout and a double play to keep the Chihuahuas off the board. The left has now thrown 3.0 scoreless innings with three hits, three walks and five strikeouts. He joined OKC on a Major League Rehab Assignment June 7 after being placed on the Injured List May 18 with left elbow inflammation...Outfielder Yoshi Tsutsugo arrived in Oklahoma City yesterday and is expected to play in the first game of his rehab assignment Thursday in Round Rock.

Around the Horn: Steven Souza Jr. doubled and drew a walk last night and has reached base in 13 of his last 14 games, as well as 18 of his 21 games overall with the OKC Dodgers this season...The Dodgers look to avoid a fourth straight loss tonight, which would tie their longest losing streak of the season (May 6-9; May 11-15)...Following last night's defeat, the Dodgers are now 1-6 in one-run games...After posting a -49 run differential over the first 13 games (3-10), the Dodgers have a +55 run differential over their last 22 games (12-10)...The Dodgers have committed only five errors over the past 15 games...The bullpen has allowed only 3 of 18 inherited runners to score this month...Reliever Ryan Moseley turned in his sixth consecutive scoreless appearance last night. During that time he's allowed no runs and four hits over 6.0 innings, with two walks and three strikeouts. Over his first six appearances this season, Moseley allowed 14 runs, 19 hits and nine walks over 9.0 innings.

