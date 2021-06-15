Bees Rally to Beat Isotopes 5-4
June 15, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Salt Lake Bees News Release
Luis Rengifo delivered a two-RBI single in the fourth inning to give the Bees a 5-4 victory against the Albuquerque Isotopes on Monday night.
The Isotopes struck first with two runs in the second inning, but the Bees came back in the third. Jo Adell started the two-out rally with a triple that scored Preston Palmeiro and Matt Thaiss. Jose Rojas would then bring home Adell with a double to give the Bees the lead. In the fourth the Isotopes jumped back with a pair of runs before Rengifo delivered what would be the game winning runs in the bottom half of the inning.
Thomas Pannone got the start for the Bees allowing four runs (two earned) while striking out three. The Salt Lake bullpen posted all zeroes as Austin Warren, Andrew Wantz and Tim Peterson finished the final four and one-third innings allowing just two hits and a walk.
The Bees will look for a series victory in the sixth and final game of the series on Tuesday night. First pitch at Smith's Ballpark is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.
