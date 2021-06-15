Bats go quiet in loss to Tacoma

June 15, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Sacramento River Cats News Release







Tacoma, Wash. - Held to just one run on six hits, the Sacramento River Cats (14-20) dropped Monday's contest against the Tacoma Rainiers (18-15) following a postponed game Sunday and a 40-minute delay to begin the following game.

Shortstop Thairo Estrada announced his presence with a first-inning triple in his first game back since being optioned by the San Francisco Giants. Catcher Joey Bart immediately cashed in with his 23rd RBI of the season to put the River Cats on top, but that would be the only run scored by Sacramento. Bart finished the night 3-for-4 and now has 12 hits in his last six games.

After Tacoma responded with a run in the bottom half of the first, the game remained tied until the sixth when Evan White took Gerson Garabito deep to make it 3-1. The Rainiers would then add insurance runs in the seventh and eighth innings, all the while a trio of Tacoma bullpen arms was busy retiring 10 consecutive River Cats to close out the ballgame.

What ended up being a five-game series, due to Sunday's rainout, will conclude Tuesday evening as right-hander Tyler Beede gets the start for the River Cats against left-hander David Huff for the Rainiers. Listen to Johnny Doskow call the game online at rivercats.com or on the MiLB First Pitch app.

Additional Notes

Joe McCarthy kept his hitting streak alive going 1-for-3 with his eighth double of the season. He's within two of tying Kelby Tomlinson's 18 in a row set in 2018, which is the River Cats record during the Giants affiliation. McCarthy is 24-for-62 (.387) during the run with six doubles, five home runs, and more walks (10) than strikeouts (9).

The right-hander Garabito was making his Triple-A debut for the River Cats after being transferred from the Double-A Richmond Flying Squirrels. His scheduled start for Sunday got pushed back due to the postponement, and he wound up piggybacking an opener appearance from rehabbing righty John Brebbia. The 25-year old from San Cristobal, D.R. threw 70 pitches in four innings while striking out four and allowing a couple earned runs. Garabito was a midseason All-Star in 2019 for the Double-A Northwest Arkansas Naturals while in the Kansas City Royals farm system.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A West League message board...





Triple-A West League Stories from June 15, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.