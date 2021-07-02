Kazmir Named to Team USA Olympic Baseball Squad

West Sacramento, Calif. - Sacramento River Cats left-handed pitcher Scott Kazmir was named one of 12 pitchers to the 2021 USA Baseball Olympic Team on Friday.

Kazmir is a three-time American League All Star, and is 108-97 with 1,615 strikeouts, a 4.02 ERA, and 1,696.2 innings across 13 MLB seasons. In 2021, the 37-year-old is 2-0 with a 2.66 ERA, 0.98 WHIP, and 17 strikeouts in 20.1 innings with the River Cats.

This is the first Olympics since 2008 that includes baseball. Team USA won the gold in 1988 at Seoul and in 2000 at Sydney.

Training for Tokyo 2020 begins on July 16 at the USA Baseball National Training Complex in Cary, N.C. From July 18-20, they will play three exhibition games against the USA Baseball Collegiate National Team.

Some other familiar names on Team USA include former River Cats catcher Tim Federowicz and Oakland prospect shortstop Nick Allen, who played at Sutter Health Park during the Alternate Site scrimmages in April.

Team USA kicks off their quest for their third Gold Medal at the Olympics on Friday, July 30 against Israel. The other member of their seeding group is South Korea.

