Aces Notes

First pitch from Cheney Stadium is set for 7:05 p.m.

What is this Feeling?:

The Aces unloaded a pair of four-run innings en route to their 8-5 victory over the Tacoma Rainiers on Thursday night.

Stuart Fairchild smacked his third home run in two games, taking Ian McKinney deep in the top of the first for a three-run shot. Since returning from the injured list, the Aces' outfielder has smacked four of his five hits for extra bases with five runs scored and 10 RBIs.

Juniel Querecuto knocked in all four runs in the top of the fourth, drilling his second grand slam over the left-field wall to give the Aces an eight-run lead. With his four-tally shot, the Aces lead the Minors with six grand slams while trailing only the Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Dodgers with seven.

Drew Ellis continues to rack up hits and runs for the Aces, going 1-for-3 with a double and a pair of runs against Tacoma on Thursday. Since June 24, the Aces' third baseman has put forth an 11-for 25 showing (.440) with four doubles, four home runs, 11 RBIs and nine runs scored.

No One Mourns the Wicked:

The Aces will have to face two of the Mariners' top 10 prospects in Jarred Kelenic and Cal Raleigh.

No. 2 prospect Kelenic is batting .308 in Triple-A with eight home runs, 25 RBIs and 25 runs scored in 25 appearances. The 21-year-old made a brief stint with Seattle in mid-May before being optioned to Tacoma on June 9.

Raleigh dominated the Aces in his first series at Greater Nevada Field, slashing .519/.567/.963 through six starts and boasting a team-high 14 hits and eight RBIs. The Mariners' No. 8 prospect leads Triple-A West with 20 doubles, just one ahead of Aces' first baseman Seth Beer (19).

Wyatt Mathisen is slated to make his first appearance against the Aces since being designated for assignment by Arizona on May 12. In five games with Tacoma, Mathisen has recorded two hits with two runs scored.

Reno's Ellis put forth the team's best marks against Tacoma this season, going 11-for-26 (.423) with five doubles and seven RBIs.

Defying Gravity:

The Aces have triumphed with stellar numbers in the seventh inning or later, locking down a Triple-A-leading .325 batting average, 152 runs, 186 hits, 32 home runs and 35 doubles.

With its Minor League-leading 152 tallies after the sixth frame, the Biggest Little City's team has 38 more runs than second-best Beloit with 114.

Reno paces all of Minor League Baseball when trailing with a .311 batting average and 146 runs scored.

Jamie Ritchie and Seth Beer have been electric in the late innings, combining for 36 hits in 101 at-bats (.356) to go along with 24 RBIs and 35 runs scored. Beer's 21 hits, eight doubles and 19 runs scored in the seventh or later sit atop the Triple-A West leaderboard. Ritchie sits just behind Beer with 16 runs scored.

Lalli's squad is hitting .340 in the ninth inning, the highest marks in all of professional baseball.

Reno's 40 tallies in the final frame are second in professional baseball, behind the Houston Astros with 41. Bryan Holaday has been electric in the ninth, going 4-for-6 with a pair of home runs and Triple-A-leading six RBIs.

With two outs, the Aces hold the second-best batting average in Minor League Baseball at .283 while sitting in a third-place tie with Las Vegas for 134 runs scored and Northwest Arkansas with 28 home runs.

Popular:

The Aces' bats have dropped under the .300 mark at the dish, yet remain atop of professional baseball with its .299 batting average. The team's average at the dish sits 10 points ahead of second-place Sacramento (.289).

Reno ranks first in MiLB with 383 runs scored, six tallies ahead of the Tampa Tarpons (377).

Beer has recorded 19 doubles this season to sit in a deadlock for fourth in Minor League Baseball.

Ellis surpassed Beer's extra-base hits total (25) with his double in last night's game, pushing the Aces' infielder into a two-way tie for fifth in Triple-A West with 26 extra-base knocks. Ellis also sits just behind his fellow corner infielder with 18 doubles, good for third in Triple-A. In games the D-Backs' prospect hits a home run, the Aces hold a 5-1 record.

Beer and Ellis have scored 38 runs apiece, ranking third in Triple-A this season.

Jamie Ritchie continues to rake at the plate, ranking first in Minor League Baseball's highest level with both a .394 batting average and a .535 on-base percentage.

The Aces have been dominant in the second half of contests, boasting a 10-3 record in games they come back to tie the game by a deficit of three or more runs.

Reno also holds an undefeated 6-0 mark in contests when Seth Beer knocks a pitch out of the park and a 12-2 record when the first baseman smacks a double.

