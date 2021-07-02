Albuquerque Holds off El Paso Friday
July 2, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - El Paso Chihuahuas News Release
For the second straight night, the El Paso Chihuahuas had the go-ahead run at the plate with two outs in the top of the ninth inning but lost 6-4 to the Albuquerque Isotopes at Isotopes Park Friday night.
Outfielder's Patrick Kivlehan and Taylor Kohlwey both hit home runs. For Kivlehan it was his team-leading 15th of the season, Kohlwey's was his first home run of the season with the Chihuahuas, second total. Kivlehan finished the game 2-for-5 with two RBIs, and Kohlwey 2-for-4 with one RBI.
RHP Pedro Avila went 1.2 scoreless innings pitched in relief, tossing a new season high 46 pitches.
The loss is the Chihuahuas second in a row. Game three of the series is tomorrow.
Box Score: Chihuahuasvs. Isotopes Live | 07/02/21 (milb.com)
Team Records: Albuquerque (17-33), El Paso (22-27)
Next Game: Saturday at 6:35 p.m. Mountain Time from Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park. El Paso TBA vs. Albuquerque RHP Jose Mujica (2-6, 6.91). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.
• Discuss this story on the Triple-A West League message board...
Triple-A West League Stories from July 2, 2021
- Isotopes Take Second Straight from El Paso - Albuquerque Isotopes
- Albuquerque Holds off El Paso Friday - El Paso Chihuahuas
- Yohel Pozo Hits Walk-Off Home Run in 3-2 Express Win over Skeeters - Round Rock Express
- Late OKC Rally Comes up SHort - Oklahoma City Dodgers
- Skeeters Suffer Walk-Off Loss to Round Rock - Sugar Land Skeeters
- Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes - July 2, 2021 vs. Reno Aces (7:05 p.m. PT) - Tacoma Rainiers
- Kazmir Named to Team USA Olympic Baseball Squad - Sacramento River Cats
- Aviators Outfielder Cody Thomas Named Triple-A West June Player of the Month - Las Vegas Aviators
- Round Rock Express RHP Ryder Ryan Added to Team USA Roster for Upcoming Tokyo Olympic Games - Round Rock Express
- OKC Dodgers Game Notes - July 2, 2021 - Oklahoma City Dodgers
- Aces Notes - Reno Aces
- Jake Meyers Named Skeeters June Player of the Month - Sugar Land Skeeters
- Patrick Kivlehan Named to U.S. Olympic Team - El Paso Chihuahuas
- Bees Downed by Dodgers - Salt Lake Bees
- Aviators' Offensive Slump Continues in 10-2 Loss to Sacramento - Las Vegas Aviators
- Kelenic Fuels Comeback Hope with Two-Run Double, Rainiers Cannot Dig out of Early Hole - Tacoma Rainiers
- Pitching staff surrenders just two hits in win over Aviators - Sacramento River Cats
- Querecuto's grand slam the difference in 8-5 win - Reno Aces
- Pair of Big Homers Fuel Dodger in Win - Oklahoma City Dodgers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.