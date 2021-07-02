Albuquerque Holds off El Paso Friday

For the second straight night, the El Paso Chihuahuas had the go-ahead run at the plate with two outs in the top of the ninth inning but lost 6-4 to the Albuquerque Isotopes at Isotopes Park Friday night.

Outfielder's Patrick Kivlehan and Taylor Kohlwey both hit home runs. For Kivlehan it was his team-leading 15th of the season, Kohlwey's was his first home run of the season with the Chihuahuas, second total. Kivlehan finished the game 2-for-5 with two RBIs, and Kohlwey 2-for-4 with one RBI.

RHP Pedro Avila went 1.2 scoreless innings pitched in relief, tossing a new season high 46 pitches.

The loss is the Chihuahuas second in a row. Game three of the series is tomorrow.

Box Score: Chihuahuasvs. Isotopes Live | 07/02/21 (milb.com)

Team Records: Albuquerque (17-33), El Paso (22-27)

Next Game: Saturday at 6:35 p.m. Mountain Time from Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park. El Paso TBA vs. Albuquerque RHP Jose Mujica (2-6, 6.91). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

