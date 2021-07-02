Yohel Pozo Hits Walk-Off Home Run in 3-2 Express Win over Skeeters
July 2, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Round Rock Express News Release
ROUND ROCK, Texas - Facing a 2-1 deficit and a full count with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning, Round Rock Express (27-23) C Yohel Pozo hit a two-run, walk-off home run to defeat the Sugar Land Skeeters (27-22) by a final score of 3-2 in a Friday-night thriller at Dell Diamond. Pozo's heroics evened the series at 1-1 and pulled the E-Train to within half a game of first place in the Triple-A West League's East Division.
Round Rock RHP Jimmy Herget (1-0, 1.85) earned his first win of the season with a perfect 1-2-3 ninth inning of relief that included a strikeout. Sugar Land reliever RHP Ronel Blanco (0-1, 4.67) finished the contest with the blown-save loss after allowing two runs on two hits in his ninth-inning performance.
The Skeeters took a first-inning lead for the second night in a row as 2B Alex De Goti, RF Jake Meyers and SS C.J. Hinojosa hit consecutive singles to start the contest and load the bases. De Goti put Sugar Land ahead 1-0 by scoring on a Bryan De La Cruz sacrifice fly. An Express double play ended the inning to escape the jam.
Round Rock tied the game up at 1-1 in the fourth when 3B Ryan Dorow knocked a triple down the right-field line before scoring on a wild pitch by Sugar Land starter RHP Hector Velazquez.
Two frames later, the Skeeters regained a one-run lead as De La Cruz hit a solo home run off RHP Luis Ortiz in the top of the sixth.
After going three up, three down in four-straight innings, the Express found itself starting its final frame in similar fashion as CF Jason Martin flew out and Dorow struck out swinging. The game-tying run found its spot on base as 1B Curtis Terry hit his second single of the night. With two outs and a full count, Pozo launched the walk-off home run to left field and pushed Round Rock to a 3-2 victory.
Round Rock looks to take a series lead and jump into first place in the division on Saturday night at Dell Diamond. Express LHP Brock Burke (0-3, 9.21) is scheduled to get the start up against Skeeters RHP JP France (0-0, 3.52) with first pitch set for 6:05 p.m.
