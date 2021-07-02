Isotopes Take Second Straight from El Paso
July 2, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Albuquerque Isotopes News Release
Isotopes 6 (17-33), Chihuahuas 4 (22-27) - RGCU Field at Isotopes Park
AT THE DISH: Isotopes outfielder Sam Hilliard had yet another big night at the plate for Albuquerque, finishing the game 1-for-2 with a home run (13), two RBI and two walks. Since June 15, Hilliard is hitting .373 (19-for-51) with five doubles, nine home runs and 22 RBI ... Rio Ruiz finished the game 2-for-4 with two runs scored and extended his hitting streak to 18 games ... Greg Bird connected on his ninth home run of the season, a solo-shot in the fourth.
TOEING THE RUBBER: Isotopes starter Ian Clarkin (0-4, 7.91) allowed two earned runs over his 4.1 innings on the hill. The southpaw struck out one, walked one and allowed one home run, taking a no-decision ... In 4.2 innings of relief, Isotopes relievers Heath Holder, Jack Wynkoop, Chris Rusin, Logan Cozart and Zac Rosscup allowed a combined one run on two hits.
TOPES TIDBITS: Albuquerque's offense has averaged five strikeouts through two games so far in this six-game series ... The Isotopes were 1-for-8 with runners in scoring position and left eight on base while El Paso was 3-for-11 and stranded nine.
ON DECK: The Isotopes and Chihuahuas continue their six-game set on Saturday at RGCU Field at Isotopes Park when the club transforms into the Mariachis de Nuevo México. Saturday's contest will feature a lowrider show pregame and postgame fireworks. Ryan Castellani (1-5, 7.82) is scheduled to make the start for Albuquerque. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.
