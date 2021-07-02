Querecuto's grand slam the difference in 8-5 win

TACOMA, Wash. - The Reno Aces jumped out to an early 8-0 lead, behind a Juniel Querecuto grand slam and held on to win 8-5 in Tacoma. The series-opening win over the Rainiers stretched Reno's division lead to five games, and the team's winning streak to three straight.

Reno jumped out to a four-run lead in the first inning, after Jamie Ritchie led off with a double. Drew Ellis scored him with an RBI double, making it a 1-0 lead. Jake McCarthy followed up with a walk, before Stuart Fairchild crushed a homer to score them both and make it a 4-0 lead after one.

The homer marked the second-straight game with a long ball for Fairchild, after hitting a pair in the series finale against Sacramento on Tuesday. Ellis' RBI was his third straight game driving in a run, and fifth in the last six games.

The Aces put up another four runs in the top of the third, all coming off of one swing by Juniel Querecuto. The grand slam was Querecuto's second of the season, and sixth by an Ace this year. Querecuto is the first and only Ace this season to hit a pair of grand slams.

Aces starter Humberto Mejia did not allow a Tacoma hit until the bottom of the fifth, issuing a one-out infield single to Jantzen Witte.

Tacoma picked up three runs in the fifth, before hanging one run in each of the sixth and seventh innings to close the gap to 8-5.

The Reno bullpen would hold onto the lead, with Sam Moll, Chester Pimentel and Miguel Aguilar throwing 2.2 scoreless innings. Aguilar was credited with the save, his sixth of the season.

The two teams are back in action tomorrow for the second of the six-game series in Washington. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. PT, with the broadcast available on MiLB.tv, or locally on KPLY 630AM with Zack Bayrouty on the call.

