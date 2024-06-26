Kauffmann, MacIver Lead Isotopes Past Bees, 6-1

June 26, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







Albuquerque, NM - Wednesday afternoon proved to be a perfect battery pairing for the Isotopes. Right-handed starter Karl Kauffmann spun 5.0 innings of one-hit, scoreless ball, while catcher Willie MacIver put the game to rest with a late three-run last, as Albuquerque scored a 6-1 victory over Salt Lake.

Topes Scope:

- With the reset of the standings prior to yesterday's game, the Isotopes are 2-0 for the first time since 2013, when they ended up sweeping Iowa in the season's opening series to begin 4-0.

- Albuquerque has claimed the first two contests of a series for the first time since Sept. 12-13, 2023 at El Paso. The last time it had taken place at home was May 23-24, 2023 vs. Round Rock.

- The Isotopes improved to 8-9 in day games this season, including 5-2 at home.

- Salt Lake recorded only one extra-base hit (Jordyn Adams double), the 19th time Albuquerque has limited their opponent to one or two in a contest. They have yet to keep a team from recording an extra-base knock in 2024.

- Albuquerque has scored first in four consecutive games, tying their season-high reached on two previous occassions (also: April 2-5, April 14-18).

- The Isotopes pitching staff struck out 11 Bees, marking the 12th time Albuquerque recorded at least 11 in a contest and second-night in a row, after they recorded a dozen Tuesday.

- Albuquerque tied a season-best by allowing just five hits (also: April 18 at El Paso, June 18 at Oklahoma City). It was the fewest they have relented in a home game since the 2023 season finale vs. Oklahoma City (four).

- The Isotopes have plated runs in the first inning in three-straight games, their longest streak since April 13-17 vs. Sugar Land, at El Paso.

- Kauffmann is the third Albuquerque starter to work at least 5.0 scoreless frames in 2024 (also: Tyler Danish, May 1 vs. Round Rock - 5.2; Noah Davis, June 7 at Sacramento - 5.0). His one hit relented is the fewest for an Isotopes hurler while lasting a minimum of the same length. Kauffmann (March 30 vs. El Paso) and Davis (June 7 at Sacramento) each gave up two hits in five innings.

- Over his last four starts, Kauffmann is 3-0 with a 3.18 ERA (22.1 IP/8 ER). It is the first time he has recorded three consecutive winning decisions in his professional career.

- Jeff Criswell worked 2.0 innings in relief, allowing a run and striking out three batters. Today marked the five-year anniversary of Kauffmann starting and Criswell relieving as teammates in Michigan's Game 3 loss to Vanderbilt in the College World Series.

- Drew Romo has drawn a walk in consecutive games for the first time since Aug. 31-Sept. 3, 2023 with Double-A Hartford (three-straight).

- Greg Jones stole second and third base after walking in the second inning, the seventh time this season he has registered multiple thefts with Albuquerque.

- Hunter Stovall increased his hitting streak to nine games with a 2-for-4 showing, including an RBI single. Stovall is 15-for-36 with four doubles, two homers and eight RBI during the stretch. He owns the second-longest hit streak in the PCL (longest: Will Wagner, Sugar Land - 10).

- Jimmy Herron was 2-for-4, his eighth multi-hit performance of the 2024 campaign and fourth in the last 10 contests dating back to June 15 vs. El Paso.

- MacIver's blast marked the first time Albuquerque has connected on a three-run homer in back-to-back contests since accomplishing the feat in three-straight games July 1-3, 2022 vs. Sugar Land (LJ Hatch, Carlos Pérez, Dom Nuñez). Grant Lavigne launched a three-run clout in Tuesday's series opener with Salt Lake.

On Deck: The Isotopes and Bees play game three of their series tomorrow at 6:35 pm. Right-handed pitcher Peter Lambert is slated to start for Albuquerque against Farmington, New Mexico native Chase Silseth.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from June 26, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.