Okc Baseball Club Doubles-Up, 6-3, Over Reno Aces

June 26, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Baseball Club News Release







The Oklahoma City Baseball Club overcame a three-run deficit and scored the game's final six runs to win, 6-3, Tuesday night over the Reno Aces at Greater Nevada Field. The Aces (0-1/35-41) took a 1-0 lead in the third inning and then went ahead, 3-0, after a two-run homer by Andres Chaparro in the fourth inning. Through five innings, Oklahoma City (1-0/41-35) was held scoreless and to just two hits. But in the sixth inning, OKC took the lead with four runs. Kody Hoese evened the score with a three-run homer, and Diego Cartaya later collected a RBI single to put OKC ahead at 4-3. Chris Owings scored on a wild pitch in the seventh inning, and Hunter Feduccia added a RBI single in the eighth inning to make it 6-3. Following consecutive two-out walks in the ninth inning, the Aces had the tying run at the plate, but Kyle Hurt ended the game with a strikeout.

Of Note: -Oklahoma City won its first game of the second half of the season and won a third straight road series opener. The team also won back-to-back games for just the second time this month.

-OKC won a game when trailing by at least three runs for the fourth time this season, all of which have been on the road.

-Kody Hoese went 2-for-5 with a key three-run homer with two outs in the sixth inning to tie the game. Over 21 games since May 28, Hoese is batting .357 (30x84) with 10 multi-hit games. He tied his season high with three RBI and has now homered in each of OKC's last three road games.

-Drew Avans went 1-for-5 with a run scored and extended his on-base streak to 20 games. During the stretch, Avans is batting .325.

-Andre Lipcius extended his hitting streak to a season-best nine games, going 2-for-4 with a walk as he collected a second consecutive multi-hit game. It's Lipcius' longest hitting streak since 2019 with then-Single-A West Michigan (11 games). During the current streak he is 13-for-40 (.325).

-Diego Cartaya made his Triple-A debut and went 1-for-4. His RBI single with two outs in the sixth inning gave OKC the lead for good.

-OKC was forced to deploy a bullpen game for the fifth time in 21 games this month. Six pitchers combined to allowed three runs and eight hits against a Reno team that leads the Minors in batting average and ranks second overall in the Minors in runs scored.

-Kyle Hurt worked a scoreless ninth inning to earn his first save of the season and just the second save of his career. His only other save was with Single-A Rancho Cucamonga in 2021.

Next Up: OKC continues the series in Reno starting at 8:35 p.m. CT Wednesday at Greater Nevada Field. Live radio coverage of each OKC Baseball Club game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.

