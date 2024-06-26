Salt Lake Goes Cold in Afternoon Loss to Albuquerque

The Salt Lake Bees lost again to the Albuquerque Isotopes on Wednesday afternoon, dropping the second consecutive game of their road series by a final score of 6-1.

At the plate, the Bees struggled to get much of anything going all day long, tallying just a lone run on five hits against Albuquerque pitching. Isotopes starter Karl Kauffmann set the tone from the very beginning of the game, keeping Salt Lake out of the hit column entirely through the first time through the order and finishing his day by completing five scoreless innings while allowing just a lone single to Elliot Soto in the fourth and punching out six hitters. The Bees did mount their only rally immediately after Kauffmann's day came to an end, scoring on an RBI single by Charles Leblanc in the sixth off of reliever Jeff Criswell, but that would be it for the rest of the game, as Criswell, Evan Justice and John Curtiss worked the final third of the game unscathed to secure the victory for Albuquerque.

On the other side of things, the Bees were forced to deploy a bullpen game after Davis Daniel was scratched from his start a few hours before the first pitch. This meant that the ball was handed to Amir Garrett to kick things off, and the Isotopes managed to jump on the lefty from the get-go, scoring their first run just two batters into the game on an RBI knock by Hunter Stovall and two more in the second on an error by Leblanc and a sacrifice fly off the bat of Jameson Hannah. Ryan Miller entered in the third in relief of Garrett and spun what was arguably his best appearance of the season, going three full innings while surrendering just one hit and striking out four. Travis MacGregor looked to be following Miller's lead for a bit upon his arrival to the game after he worked a clean sixth and seventh inning, but once he went out for the eighth, Willie MacIver burned the Bees reliever for a three-run homer for what turned out to be the knockout blow for Salt Lake.

The Bees will now try again to pick up their first win of the second half against the Isotopes on Thursday evening, with Chase Silseth set to get the start opposite Peter Lambert for first pitch at 6:35 p.m.

