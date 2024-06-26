Chihuahuas Earn 2-0 Win Over Express

June 26, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

El Paso starter Gabe Mosser pitched six shutout innings in the Chihuahuas' 2-0 win over the Round Rock Express Wednesday night at Dell Diamond. It was El Paso's third shutout win of the season.

The Chihuahuas' two runs both came in the seventh inning on RBI hits by Mason McCoy and Clay Dungan. José Azocar was hit by a pitch in the first inning, which was El Paso's league-leading 50th hit by pitch of the season. Chihuahuas designated hitter Cal Mitchell went 3-for-4 with three singles and he's reached base six times through the first two games of the series.

Mosser hasn't allowed any runs in 11.1 innings pitched at Dell Diamond this season. He retired 14 consecutive batters at one point in Wednesday's outing. El Paso has won the first two games of the six-game series. The Chihuahuas are now 9-5 vs. the Express this season.

Box Score: Gameday: Chihuahuas 2, Express 0 Final Score (06/26/2024) (milb.com)

Team Records: El Paso (2-0), Round Rock (0-2)

Next Game: Thursday at 6:15 p.m. Mountain Time at Dell Diamond. El Paso LHP Miguel Cienfuegos (1-2, 9.35) vs. Round Rock RHP Gerson Garabito (1-3, 2.62). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

