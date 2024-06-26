Chihuahuas Kick Off Second Half Of Pcl Season With 15-9 Victory Over Express

The El Paso Chihuahuas started the second half of the Pacific Coast League season with a 15-9 win over the Round Rock Express Tuesday night at Dell Diamond.

The Chihuahuas scored six runs on six hits in the first inning against two-time MLB All-Star Johnny Cueto. Tirso Ornelas and Cal Mitchell both hit three-run home runs in the rally. It was Ornelas' fourth home run in his last seven games. It was the fourth time Cueto faced the Chihuahuas in his career.

El Paso center fielder Clay Dungan went 2-for-3 with two doubles, two RBIs and three walks in his first game with the Chihuahuas since May 4. The Chihuahuas scored five insurance runs in the top of the ninth inning on one hit and six walks. The three-hour and 51-minute game was El Paso's longest of the season and the second-longest Triple-A game of the year.

Team Records: El Paso (1-0), Round Rock (0-1)

Next Game: Wednesday at 6:15 p.m. Mountain Time at Dell Diamond. El Paso RHP Gabe Mosser (3-3, 5.98) vs. Round Rock RHP Owen White (1-3, 5.13). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

