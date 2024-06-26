Tacoma Evens Series in Dominant Fashion

June 26, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

SUGAR LAND, TX - The Tacoma Rainiers (44-33) evened the series, beating the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (50-27) by a score of 14-2, Wednesday at Constellation Field.

The game was scoreless through the first two innings before Tacoma erupted for their biggest inning of the season. The Rainiers pushed across 10 runs in the third frame, started by a bases loaded walk from Cade Marlowe.

Back-to-back two-run singles from Luis Urias and Tyler Locklear made it 5-0, then Jason Vosler and Michael Perez each hit two-run home runs surrounding an error, giving Tacoma a 10-0 lead.

Locklear recorded his third hit of the game in the fourth inning, a solo home run that grew their lead to 11. It ballooned to 12 in the fifth on an RBI ground out by Jake Slaughter before David Hensley hit a solo home run to get Sugar Land on the board.

In his first start of the year for the Rainiers, Rob Kaminsky tossed four scoreless frames, allowing five hits and a walk while striking out four. Tacoma poured on a run in the seventh on a sacrifice fly and in the ninth on another bases loaded walk to make it 14-1.

Sugar Land got a sacrifice fly of their own in the ninth to make it 14-2, but that is where it stayed, as Kirby Snead recorded the final outs to earn Tacoma their first win of the second half.

POSTGAME NOTES:

Rob Kaminsky kept his ERA at 0.00 on the year, allowing five hits and a walk while striking out four over four scoreless innings.

Jason Vosler hit his team-leading 16th home run of the season and drove in two more runs. His 61 runs batted in also lead the Rainiers this season.

After going hitless in his first game back with the Rainiers last night, Tyler Locklear went 3-for-4 with two runs scored, a home run and three runs batted in. He is now hitting .319 on the year with Tacoma.

Michael Perez went 3-for-4 with two runs scored, a home run, two runs batted in and a walk out of the nine-hole for the Rainiers tonight.

Tacoma and Sugar Land will play game three of their six-game series tomorrow night, with first pitch scheduled for 5:05 pm PT. For more information and tickets, visit https://www.milb.com/tacoma.

