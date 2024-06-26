El Paso Blanks Round Rock, 2-0

ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Round Rock Express (0-2 | 37-39) fell for a second-consecutive night to the El Paso Chihuahuas (2-0 | 33-44) at Dell Diamond on Wednesday by a final score of 2-0.

Round Rock starter RHP Owen White (1-4, 4.90) took the loss, allowing two runs on six hits and two walks with six punchouts over 6.1 innings of work. El Paso starter RHP Gabe Mosser (4-3, 5.37) earned the win after six shutout innings where he allowed just two hits and a walk while striking out five. RHP Logan Gillaspie came on in the ninth inning to save the game for the Chihuahuas. He earned his 4th save of the year after allowing one hit.

Along the Train Tracks:

After a high-scoring affair last night, the first run of the game came in the top of the seventh inning off the bat of El Paso SS Mason McCoy. He plated DH Cal Mitchell on an RBI double to make it 1-0. 2B Clay Dungan drove in McCoy on a bloop single to double the lead at 2-0.

Round Rock threatened with two men aboard in the eighth inning and nobody out, but they could not manufacture a run and ultimately fell, 2-0.

E-Train Excerpts:

Round Rock 2B Justin Foscue extended his on-base streak to 41 games at the Triple-A level, dating back to August 18, 2023. In 130 Triple-A games over the last two years, Foscue has 95 walks and 74 strikeouts.

Next up: Round Rock and El Paso face off for game three of the six-game set on Thursday night. Round Rock RHP Gerson Garabito (1-3, 2.62) is scheduled to take on El Paso LHP Miguel Cienfuegos (1-2, 9.35). First pitch from Dell Diamond is set for 7:15 p.m. CT.

