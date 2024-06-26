11th Annual Fourth on the Field to be Held at Sutter Health Park

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. - Celebrate Independence Week at Sutter Health Park, as the Sacramento River Cats are excited to host their 11th annual Fourth on the Field presented by Xfinity.

The signature event for West Sacramento will serve as the perfect ending to three baseball-filled nights, as the River Cats will battle division rival Reno Aces (Arizona Diamondbacks) in a trio of games from July 1-3. Both contests on July 1 and 2 will take place at 6:45 p.m., while July 3 will be a special Independence Eve Fireworks Spectacular following the game at 7:05 p.m.

While the team will be in Reno for the game on Independence Day, Sutter Health Park is still the place to be as the home of the River Cats will host the 11th annual Fourth on the Field presented by Xfinity. A family-friendly event, there are activities for all ages as this year's edition features numerous food offerings, live Americana-Rock from Sacramento's own Dunsbar Road at the Bonney Plumbing stage, and various vendors for all ages.

Chow down on traditional concession's offerings from Sutter Health Park, or roam the field where fans see their favorite River Cats players and stop by one of the 21 different food trucks that will be lined along the warning track. Among this year's offerings includes Bubble Hive, Nash & Proper, and Drewski's Hot Rod Chicken. Spend your time playing games throughout the concourse and on the field, or have the kids cool off with the splash pad at Dinger's Jamba Whirl'd, while those 21 and over refresh with a drink at one of two 21+ bar areas (club level ticket required).

Of course, don't miss the grand finale to a remarkable night as the sky lights up with the greatest fireworks show in Sacramento, which begins at 9:30 p.m. and will be accompanied by music played throughout the ballpark.

New to the event in 2024, Club Level access allows guests to celebrate for an additional hour to make the most of your time. Join us in the Sky River Solon Club to dance the night away while the DJ spins tunes.

Tickets are available for purchase right now at SutterHealthPark.com, or by following this link, with general admission beginning at $15. Make sure to purchase your tickets in advance, as ticket prices will increase on the day of the event to $18.50. There is also a Family Four-Pack available for $12.50 ($16 day of), while the 21+ Club Level is available for $25 ($30 day of). Gates for the event open at 6 p.m.

For more information about Fourth on the Field, or for the River Cats' schedule, head to rivercats.com. Single game tickets and ticket packages are on sale now along with season ticket memberships. To purchase, call the River Cats ticket hotline at (916) 371-HITS (4487), or email tickets@rivercats.com.

